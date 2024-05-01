Israel's climate tech: Visionary or hollow?

This week, on Inside Israeli Innovation, host Maayan Hoffman delves into climate technology, talking with two industry leaders about whether the country's advancements could play a pivotal role in combating global warming and saving the planet. Karina Rubinstein (left) and Guy Cherni (credit: Courtesy)

Guy Cherni, co-founder and managing partner of Climate First, and Karina Rubinstein, venture partner at the InNegev technology incubator, explore why Israel is so far behind in meeting its climate change goals and the potential of its technology to help bridge the gap.

A report released in March by the state comptroller raised a red flag on Israel's alarming lack of progress in addressing the country's climate crisis. Comptroller Matanyahu Englman and his team highlighted the government's failure to

> reduce greenhouse gas emissions, > take preventive measures against global temperature rise, > adopt climate change risk management policies, > address economic and financial concerns, and > establish a suitable framework for tackling climate issues.

So, why should you care about Israel's growing climate tech innovation? Cherni and Rubinstein share insights. Yoel Israel (credit: Courtesy)

Finally, Hoffman synchs with Israeli tech and marketing enthusiast Yoel Israel, the founder of IsraelTech. He talks about how social media is changing the way the tech community communicates and the role his team hopes to play in the transformation.

