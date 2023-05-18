The Jerusalem Post podcast is back, with new Editor-in-Chief Avi Mayer co-hosting with Diplomatic Correspondent Lahav Harkov. This week, Avi and Lahav talk about how Operation Shield and Arrow was, in some ways, more of the same, but was unique in key ways.

Plus, what is the true meaning of Noa Kirel's third place in the Eurovision? Guest Keren Hajioff of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies talks about what it was like to run the IDF's social media and be the spokesperson for former prime ministers Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid, and what she used to do at 19:48 every day.

Iron dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets are fired from the Gaza Strip to Israel, as it seen from Sderot on May 11, 2023. (Credit: FLASH90)

Our podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.