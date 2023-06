Avi and Lahav discuss the near-coup in Russia and how it may impact Israel's position on the Ukraine war - and how their interview with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sparked a diplomatic crisis.

Plus, what Uber's departure says about Israeli politics. Guest MK Aida Touma-Sliman talks about the causes and solutions for the rising murder rate among Israeli Arabs.

