Lahav and guest host Zvika Klein discuss the massive protests against judicial reform across Israel and how the media and law enforcement response compares to right-wing protest movements of the past.

Plus, will AI take all of our jobs?

Guest Dadi Gertler of the Israel National Cyber Directorate talks to Lahav and Avi about the threats and opportunities of AI to Israel's cybersecurity.

