This week's podcast guest, former ambassador to the US Michael Oren, talks about President Isaac Herzog's visit to Washington, the reasons for the current tensions between the US and Israel and how they compare with the Obama administration.

Lahav and Avi talk about the state of the US-Israel relationship, plus why Israel did a delicate diplomatic dance when the West criticized Hungary for targeting LGBT people

