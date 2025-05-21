WATCH: Could Syria’s Ahmed al-Sharaa be Israel’s next unexpected ally?

Will Syria join the Abraham Accords?

Will Syria join the Abraham Accords? What could make Israel comfortable with Ahmed al-Sharaa's new leadership in Syria? Is al-Sharaa at all similar to former Israeli prime ministers Yitzhak Shamir or Menachem Begin in his transition from wanted terrorist to statesman?

Senior Middle East analyst Seth J. Frantzman sits down in The Jerusalem Post studio with studio producer Yuval Barnea to discuss all the above questions and more in a breakdown of what is going on with Syria after Trump's visit to the Middle East.