Lublin region: Gorgeous towns, a pre-war yeshiva, castles and palaces

In the final episode of their special series from Poland, Mark and David take you to some of the lesser-visited parts of the country. This time it's the Lubelskie region to the south of Warsaw. We'll hear the boys' reflections after an emotional visit to Majdanek, a love story starring a non-Biblical Esther and learn more of the history and present of a beautiful corner of the world.
This time:
- Of kings, young beautiful brides and not-too-happy mothers in law
- Picture perfect riverside town Kazmiriez Dolny
- The reconstructed synagogue
- A Jewish cemetery in a forest
- Palatial splendor
- The many faces of Lublin Castle
- The tragic but inspiring story of Lublin's yeshiva
- Just like mama used to make - a restaurant with a difference
- What would a pre-war Jewish home have looked like?
- A private tour of Majdanek Lublin concentration camp
- The wonders of stunning Zamość
