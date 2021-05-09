Mount Meron: The writing was on the wall

Was the Mount Meron tragedy caused by politics?
In this episode, Diplomatic Correspondent Lahav Harkov and Editor-in-Chief Yaakov Katz discuss the systemic problem that led to the Meron stampede, that led to increased death during COVID-19 and more.
Harkov focuses on the distrust between the ultra-Orthodox and the government and the conspiracy theories that are being shared on social media since 45 people died last week.Our podcast is available on Google Play, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
