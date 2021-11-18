This week on The Jerusalem Post Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Yaakov Katz and Diplomatic Correspondent Lahav Harkov take a moment to discuss the shifting sands in the Middle East as Israeli generals have recently been photographed chatting alongside their Arab counterparts - scenes typically described as a rarity within the geopolitical landscape.

While the details of their conversations are left up to interpretation, Katz and Harkov give their own interpretations on what the interactions mean for the security of the Jewish State and Israel's standing throughout the Middle East, with regard to the views of its Arab neighbors.

Later on in the episode, Katz and Harkov discuss Israel's request for donor countries to restore their financial contributions to the Palestinian Authority, which have dropped by 85% over the last 13 years, and the effect it would have on the country with regard to the status quo and its status in the international arena.

To wrap up the episode, they speak with Israel's Ambassador to United Kingdom Tzipi Hotovely to discuss Israeli and British relations, as well as her brush with violent extremism, after she was evacuated from the London School of Economics (LSE) as students and other pro-Palestinian activists tried to attack her following a speaking engagement just last week.