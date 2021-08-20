Sitting down with a hunter

Jerusalem Post Editor-in-Chief Yaakov Katz and Diplomatic Correspondent Lahav Harkov sit down with Nazi hunter Ephraim Zuroff to discuss Poland's new anti-restitution law that sets limits on the ability of Jews to recover property seized by Nazi German occupiers and retained by post-war communist rulers. They discussed what it means with regard to the how the events of the Holocaust are projected to the masses and how it could negatively affect the stories of those who perished.

Then Katz and Harkov speak with The Jerusalem Post's military correspondent Anna Ahronheim to discuss the most recent events developments in Kabul, with the Taliban seizing power over Afghanistan, and what the change in authority holds for the country and the Middle East as a whole following the US withdrawal.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

What you will get:

- A Holocaust history lesson and the events that followed through the eyes of Nazi hunter Ephraim Zuroff

- An overview of the Poland anti-restitution law and what it means for the survivors of the Holocaust and their families, as well as the worldview of the World War II genocide

- An in-depth discussion surrounding the activities of the Taliban in Afghanistan and how it managed to seize power with such little bloodshed

- What the US withdrawal means for countries with US troops stationed in them around the world

- How the US manages developing countries and how the government coup offers a window into Afghanistan's past preceding the events of September 11, 2001