Caribbean Paradise: Cuba to Curacao (Jewish style)

We're off to the Caribbean islands Cuba and Curacao. We meet those in love with the islands who are also helping retain their Jewish heritage.

We learn of the islands' histories, culture and food and delve into their Jewishness.

Our podcast is available on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts and Spotify .

