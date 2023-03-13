The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Music, Goats, Croissants and the Golem in Historic Poznan

The Jerusalem Post Podcast - Travel Edition, Episode 54

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 13, 2023 20:48
With direct flights from Tel Aviv, Poznan is a very affordable destination for a city break. It has a small Jewish community and a fascinating old town. Mark and David wandered its historic center and surroundings before heading out of town on a nostalgic journey...

This time:

  •  When is a brewery not a brewery?
  • Playing a barrel organ isn't too easy, as Mark discovers
  • Jewish history meets applied art
  • Face to face with a pair of rambunctious goats high in the sky
  • Is that word Hebrew, Yiddish or Polish?
  • The home of the St Martin's croissant
  • Poznan's "New" Synagogue
  • Why is the Golem of Prague in the middle of Poznan?
  • Discovering the secrets of the Enigma Cipher Center
  • Europe's youngest castle
  • Among 112 headless people
  • A journey back in time
  • Konin, home of the inventor of a very useful object
122 headless sculptures in Poznan's Citadel Park (Credit: Courtesy)122 headless sculptures in Poznan's Citadel Park (Credit: Courtesy)

Mark and David were guests of Poznan Tourism Organisation, Wielkopolska Tourism Organization and the Polish Tourism Organisation.

Our podcast is also available on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts and Spotify. 

IMPORTANT PODCAST UPDATE: The Jerusalem Post Podcast Travel Edition now has its own separate podcast feed . Please subscribe today to be first to receive each new episode.

The JPost podcasts are now hosted on Spreaker.



