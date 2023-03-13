Music, Goats, Croissants and the Golem in Historic Poznan

With direct flights from Tel Aviv, Poznan is a very affordable destination for a city break. It has a small Jewish community and a fascinating old town. Mark and David wandered its historic center and surroundings before heading out of town on a nostalgic journey...

This time:

When is a brewery not a brewery?

Playing a barrel organ isn't too easy, as Mark discovers

Jewish history meets applied art

Face to face with a pair of rambunctious goats high in the sky

Is that word Hebrew, Yiddish or Polish?

The home of the St Martin's croissant

Poznan's "New" Synagogue

Why is the Golem of Prague in the middle of Poznan?

Discovering the secrets of the Enigma Cipher Center

Europe's youngest castle

Among 112 headless people

A journey back in time

Konin, home of the inventor of a very useful object

122 headless sculptures in Poznan's Citadel Park (Credit: Courtesy)

Mark and David were guests of Poznan Tourism Organisation, Wielkopolska Tourism Organization and the Polish Tourism Organisation.

