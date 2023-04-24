Mark and David examine the cost of a vacation including flights, accommodation, food and entertainment. They also look at tourism in Israel post-COVID and ask if things are back on track. They tackle the success of the Abraham Accords or otherwise and chat about the ongoing controversy surrounding sending Israeli kids on Poland tours.
