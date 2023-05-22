The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Haifa and The High Seas : Cruising Special - New Ships and New Trips

The Jerusalem Post Podcast - Travel Edition, Episode 59.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 22, 2023 21:33

Updated: MAY 22, 2023 21:38
Haifa Port (photo credit: Courtesy)
Haifa Port
(photo credit: Courtesy)

The Eastern Mediterranean is now a major hub for many international cruise ships, with Haifa at its epicenter. Mark and David learn about sailings from Haifa and internationally in the company of senior executives from MSC, Norwegian Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean International and Israel's own Mano Cruises.

Our podcast is also available on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts and Spotify. 

IMPORTANT PODCAST UPDATE: The Jerusalem Post Podcast Travel Edition now has its own separate podcast feed . Please subscribe today to be first to receive each new episode.



Tags Haifa Tourism podcast cruise Mediterranean Diet
