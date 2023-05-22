Haifa and The High Seas : Cruising Special - New Ships and New Trips

The Eastern Mediterranean is now a major hub for many international cruise ships, with Haifa at its epicenter. Mark and David learn about sailings from Haifa and internationally in the company of senior executives from MSC, Norwegian Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean International and Israel's own Mano Cruises.
