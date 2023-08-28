Bratislava: Slovakia's 72-hour city

Bratislava lies on the majestic Danube. It's a compact capital city with something to please everyone: two castles, great food and lots of fascinating Jewish history - and not just the story of the Hatam Sofer (Rabbi Moses Schreiber).

This time:

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's a choo-choo train - sort of

Historic Bratislava Castle

Meeting the city's Jewish community

The gallery literally in the middle of the Danube

Devin: Where castles, rivers and daring escapes all meet

A real UFO. Honestly

The restaurant with the best view in town

The remarkable story of the tomb of the Hatam Sofer

Bratislava synagogue and the amazing testimony of a Holocaust survivor

Jewish wrestlers, swimmers and the creator of krav maga

Bratislava Castle (Credit: @MarkDavidPod)

UFO observation tower (Credit: @MarkDavidPod)

Mark and David were guests of the Bratislava Tourist Board. Flights provided with support from World Jewish Travel.

