The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Podcasts Travel Edition

Bratislava: Slovakia's 72-hour city

The Jerusalem Post Podcast - Travel Edition, Episode 66

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 28, 2023 22:28

Updated: AUGUST 28, 2023 22:36
Bratislava as seen from UFO obserbation deck (photo credit: @MarkDavidPod )
Bratislava as seen from UFO obserbation deck
(photo credit: @MarkDavidPod )

Bratislava lies on the majestic Danube. It's a compact capital city with something to please everyone: two castles, great food and lots of fascinating Jewish history - and not just the story of the Hatam Sofer (Rabbi Moses Schreiber).

This time:

  • Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's a choo-choo train - sort of
  • Historic Bratislava Castle
  • Meeting the city's Jewish community
  • The gallery literally in the middle of the Danube
  • Devin: Where castles, rivers and daring escapes all meet
  • A real UFO. Honestly
  • The restaurant with the best view in town
  • The remarkable story of the tomb of the Hatam Sofer
  • Bratislava synagogue and the amazing testimony of a Holocaust survivor
  • Jewish wrestlers, swimmers and the creator of krav maga

Bratislava Castle (Credit: @MarkDavidPod)Bratislava Castle (Credit: @MarkDavidPod)
UFO observation tower (Credit: @MarkDavidPod)UFO observation tower (Credit: @MarkDavidPod)

Mark and David were guests of the Bratislava Tourist Board. Flights provided with support from World Jewish Travel.

Our podcast is also available on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts and Spotify. 

IMPORTANT PODCAST UPDATE: The Jerusalem Post Podcast Travel Edition now has its own separate podcast feed . Please subscribe today to be first to receive each new episode. The JPost podcasts are now hosted on Spreaker



Related Tags
UFO
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

US Navy destroyer to be fitted with hypersonic missiles

The USS Zumwalt.
2

Has humanity violated God's boundaries in pursuit of science? - opinion

Efficient encapsulation of molecules – a major technological challenge – makes possible a high loading capacity of molecules.
3

Christian exodus from Israel? Ministry aims to solve visa crisis

ICEJ's Jerusalem March.
4

Who is the mysterious ‘Jake Segal,’ who tricked women into sex?

"Jake Segal" was not who the women he seduced online thought he was.
5

Ukraine warns Israel: Maltreatment of refugees will cost you Uman

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy holds a press conference during a NATO leaders summit in Vilnius, Lithuania July 12, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by