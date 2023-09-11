Gin distillery in the heart of Jerusalem and wonderful Venice

You have to feel for Mark and David as they force themselves to try the high-quality gins, vodka and bourbon at Thinkers Distillery - it's a tough old life.
Meanwhile, Mark gets jealous, as David samples the delights of Venice.
Our podcast is also available on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts and Spotify. IMPORTANT PODCAST UPDATE: The Jerusalem Post Podcast Travel Edition now has its own separate podcast feed . Please subscribe today to be first to receive each new episode. The JPost podcasts are now hosted on Spreaker.
IMPORTANT PODCAST UPDATE: The Jerusalem Post Podcast Travel Edition now has its own separate podcast feed . Please subscribe today to be first to receive each new episode. The JPost podcasts are now hosted on Spreaker.