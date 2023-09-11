Gin distillery in the heart of Jerusalem and wonderful Venice

The Jerusalem Post Podcast - Travel Edition, Episode 67

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 11, 2023 14:56

Updated: SEPTEMBER 11, 2023 15:08
Gin distillery (photo credit: Courtesy)
Gin distillery
(photo credit: Courtesy)

You have to feel for Mark and David as they force themselves to try the high-quality gins, vodka and bourbon at Thinkers Distillery - it's a tough old life. 

Thinkers Distillery (Credit: Courtesy)
Thinkers Distillery (Credit: Courtesy)

Meanwhile, Mark gets jealous, as David samples the delights of Venice.

Burano Island (Credit: @MarkDavidPod)
Burano Island (Credit: @MarkDavidPod)
A Venetian gondolier (Credit: @MarkDavidPod)
A Venetian gondolier (Credit: @MarkDavidPod)

Our podcast is also available on Google PodcastsApple Podcasts and Spotify. 

IMPORTANT PODCAST UPDATE: The Jerusalem Post Podcast Travel Edition now has its own separate podcast feed . Please subscribe today to be first to receive each new episode. The JPost podcasts are now hosted on Spreaker.



Related Tags
Jerusalem
travel
podcast
alcohol
venice