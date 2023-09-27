Trnava: Slovakia's big hit with Israeli tourists

With direct seasonal flights from Tel Aviv, the Trnava region is proving to be hugely popular with Israeli visitors. A famous spa, historic city, old synagogues and much more are putting this delightful region on the map.
This time:
- Getting our bearings in Piešťany, a beautiful spa town
- Remembering in the former labor and concentration camp and Holocaust museum in Sered
- Piešťany, the jazz mecca
- Time to bathe - in mud
- Can Mark and David rock?
- Inside the Vrbove synagogue
- Trnava's House of Bones
- Synagoga - beautifully restored in Trnava city
- From bees comes honey, honey wine and honey beer
- It's tasting time
Mark and David were guests of Experience Trnava Region and Visit Piestany. Flights provided with support from World Jewish Travel.
Our podcast is also available on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.