Trnava: Slovakia's big hit with Israeli tourists

With direct seasonal flights from Tel Aviv, the Trnava region is proving to be hugely popular with Israeli visitors. A famous spa, historic city, old synagogues and much more are putting this delightful region on the map.

This time:

Getting our bearings in Piešťany, a beautiful spa town

Remembering in the former labor and concentration camp and Holocaust museum in Sered

Piešťany, the jazz mecca

Time to bathe - in mud

Can Mark and David rock?

Inside the Vrbove synagogue

Trnava's House of Bones

Synagoga - beautifully restored in Trnava city

From bees comes honey, honey wine and honey beer

It's tasting time

Sered Holocaust Museum (Credit: @MarkDavidPod)

Mark and David were guests of Experience Trnava Region and Visit Piestany. Flights provided with support from World Jewish Travel.

