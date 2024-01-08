Mark and David travel to the Baltic Sea and Latvia's port city Liepaja to meet members of the Jewish community before heading to a glorious beach town and majestic stately home.
This time:
- Go West, young men
- The Jews of pre-War Liepaja
- Personal accounts of Holocaust salvation
- Reconstruction of a community
- The finery of Rundale Palace
- Tragic tales are never far away - the story of Rumbula
- The beaches of Jurmala
- Taking stock of Latvia of then and today
Mark and David were guests of the Investment and Development Agency of Latvia, Radisson Blu Ridzene and Air Baltic.
