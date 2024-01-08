Historic Jewish communities, roots travel, palaces and beach resorts in western Latvia

The Jerusalem Post Podcast - Travel Edition, Episode 72. This episode was recorded prior to the events of October 7, 2023.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Jurmula, a short drive or train ride from Riga (photo credit: @MarkDavidPod )
Jurmula, a short drive or train ride from Riga
(photo credit: @MarkDavidPod )

Mark and David travel to the Baltic Sea and Latvia's port city Liepaja to meet members of the Jewish community before heading to a glorious beach town and majestic stately home.

The gardens at Rundale Palace (Credit: @MarkDavidPod)
The gardens at Rundale Palace (Credit: @MarkDavidPod)
25000 Jews were massacred and buried in mass graves at Rumbula, just outside Riga (Credit: @MarkDavidPod)
25000 Jews were massacred and buried in mass graves at Rumbula, just outside Riga (Credit: @MarkDavidPod)

This time:

  • Go West, young men
  • The Jews of pre-War Liepaja
  • Personal accounts of Holocaust salvation
  • Reconstruction of a community
  • The finery of Rundale Palace
  • Tragic tales are never far away - the story of Rumbula
  • The beaches of Jurmala
  • Taking stock of Latvia of then and today

Mark and David were guests of the Investment and Development Agency of Latvia, Radisson Blu Ridzene and Air Baltic.

Our podcast is also available on Google PodcastsApple Podcasts and Spotify. 



Related Tags
Tourism
travel
latvia
podcast
Sea