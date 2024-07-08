From Israeli vacations on land and sea to the Tuscan hills of Italy

It's finally happened. Podcast hosts Mark and David actually went on vacation with their own families. How did they each cope without their respective recording buddy? Mark reports on a trip to Eilat and a fully-kosher Mano Cruise sailing from Haifa to Larnaca, Cyprus.
Meanwhile, David reflects on a week in Tuscany, Italy, beyond Florence and Pisa. The pair bring you details on where to stay, what to eat and how to make the most of your trip.
Our podcast is also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. IMPORTANT PODCAST UPDATE: The Jerusalem Post Podcast Travel Edition now has its own separate podcast feed. Please subscribe today to be first to receive each new episode.
