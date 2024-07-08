From Israeli vacations on land and sea to the Tuscan hills of Italy

The Jerusalem Post Podcast - Travel Edition, Episode 85.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
There are special moments at every turn in Volterra, Tuscany (photo credit: @MarkDavidPod )
There are special moments at every turn in Volterra, Tuscany
(photo credit: @MarkDavidPod )

It's finally happened. Podcast hosts Mark and David actually went on vacation with their own families. How did they each cope without their respective recording buddy? Mark reports on a trip to Eilat and a fully-kosher Mano Cruise sailing from Haifa to Larnaca, Cyprus.

Meanwhile, David reflects on a week in Tuscany, Italy, beyond Florence and Pisa. The pair bring you details on where to stay, what to eat and how to make the most of your trip.

Podcast co-host Mark Gordon on the bridge of Mano Cruise's Iris is flanked by Hotel Manager Andreas Tolmas (l) and Staff Captain Michail Syntychakis (Credit: @MarkDavidPod)
Podcast co-host Mark Gordon on the bridge of Mano Cruise's Iris is flanked by Hotel Manager Andreas Tolmas (l) and Staff Captain Michail Syntychakis (Credit: @MarkDavidPod)

Our podcast is also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. 

IMPORTANT PODCAST UPDATE: The Jerusalem Post Podcast Travel Edition now has its own separate podcast feed. Please subscribe today to be first to receive each new episode. 



Related Tags
Eilat
travel
Italy
cyprus
podcast
cruise