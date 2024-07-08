From Israeli vacations on land and sea to the Tuscan hills of Italy

It's finally happened. Podcast hosts Mark and David actually went on vacation with their own families. How did they each cope without their respective recording buddy? Mark reports on a trip to Eilat and a fully-kosher Mano Cruise sailing from Haifa to Larnaca, Cyprus.

Meanwhile, David reflects on a week in Tuscany, Italy, beyond Florence and Pisa. The pair bring you details on where to stay, what to eat and how to make the most of your trip.

Podcast co-host Mark Gordon on the bridge of Mano Cruise's Iris is flanked by Hotel Manager Andreas Tolmas (l) and Staff Captain Michail Syntychakis (Credit: @MarkDavidPod)