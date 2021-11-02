Mark and David lead a magical tour of Vilnius, the Lithuanian capital, located in Eastern Europe but with a strong Scandinavian vibe. They take you back hundreds of years to the Jewish heyday, enter a little-known independent republic within Vilnius and then head for the skies in what Mark describes as "a picnic basket."
This time:
- An intro to Vilnius, Vilnus or is it Vilna?
- A 360-degree tour of the city
- Turn thrice and your dream may come true
- The old Jewish quarter
- The Genius of Vilna - the Vilna Gaon
- Digging into our Jewish history - literally
- Sitting in the middle of a river
- Learning more of the Jewish past, present and future of Vilnius
- A different country within Lithuania? With the BEST constitution EVER
- A trip to the geographical center of Europe
- A live view into yet another state
- To the skies we go in a picnic basket
- Join in a traditional hair-burning ceremony
- Magical Trakai castle
- The Karaites of Trakai
- An artistic farewell
Our podcast is available on Google Play, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.