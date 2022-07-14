Joe Biden's visit to the Middle East: The highs and lows

Yaakov and Lahav this week discuss US President Joe Biden's historic visit to Israel, from Benny Gantz opening a water bottle with his teeth to Benjamin Netanyahu's profuse sweating. They also speak to Julie Platt, the new chair of the Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA) about the crisis at the Kotel and the rise in antisemitism.

Our podcast is available on Google Play, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.