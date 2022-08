Lahav and Yaakov talk to Adele Raemer, originally from the Bronx, who has lived along the border with Gaza since the mid 1970s about the recent conflict. They also discuss the operation's accomplishments, the results of the Labor Party primaries and what it means that Israelis cannot be called Israelis on the FIFA website ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.

