Jordan's King Abdullah argues for blood libel at UN

Yaakov and Lahav discuss the results of Jordan's king's speech of incitement at the UN, as witnessed by Yaakov in Jerusalem on Rosh Hashanna.

They also talk about why Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky topped the list of 50 Most Influential Jews this year.

Plus, Jewish World Reporter Zvika Klein on Alternate Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's burgeoning speaking career, which is being planned even before he leaves government, and what Italian Jews think of their likely prime minister Giorgia Meloni.

