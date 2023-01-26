In this week's podcast, Yaakov and Tamar discuss the recent IDF raid on Jenin, the varying stances within the Diaspora community relating to judicial reforms in Israel, and Netanyahu's defense of the policies. Then, they cheer up and think about what they'd like their last meals on earth to be.

This episode features Yaakov's conversation with Yohanan Plesner, former Israeli politician and president of the Israeli Democracy Institute, who spoke with Yaakov at the IDI and The Jerusalem Post's Democracy 2023 Conference on Tuesday evening.

