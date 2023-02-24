Can Israel come together once more after judicial reform?

This week, Tamar and Yaakov discuss the passing of the judicial reforms in its first Knesset vote, about the lack of nuance and tolerance among political opponents, one MK's risqué office selfie and protests galore. Then, Yaakov speaks with National Security Council chief Tzachi Hanegbi, who spoke at the Conference of Presidents gathering in Jerusalem. Listeners - we apologize for the audio issues on the interview! We hope you nevertheless enjoy.

