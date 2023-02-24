The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Can Israel come together once more after judicial reform?

The Jerusalem Post Podcast with Yaakov Katz and guest co-host Tamar Uriel-Beeri.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 24, 2023 10:51
Thousands wave the Israeli flag as they protest against the judicial overhaul, outside the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem. February 20, 2023 (photo credit: ERIK MARMOR/FLASH90)
Thousands wave the Israeli flag as they protest against the judicial overhaul, outside the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem. February 20, 2023
(photo credit: ERIK MARMOR/FLASH90)

This week, Tamar and Yaakov discuss the passing of the judicial reforms in its first Knesset vote, about the lack of nuance and tolerance among political opponents, one MK's risqué office selfie and protests galore. Then, Yaakov speaks with National Security Council chief Tzachi Hanegbi, who spoke at the Conference of Presidents gathering in Jerusalem. Listeners - we apologize for the audio issues on the interview! We hope you nevertheless enjoy.

Our podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts .



