The housing situation in Israel

Moderator: The figures published by the Finance Ministry show that the real estate industry is moving towards a recession. Do the figures of the Association of Contractors and Builders correspond?

Moti Kidor

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

Adina Hacham

Moti Kidor

Moderator: If as you say there is a shortage of 100,000 dwellings, there should be 100,000 homeless families.

Moti Kidor

■ Moderator: But if they rent housing, it means there is no shortage of 100,000 residential units. These families don’t own their homes, but there is enough accommodation to house the population?

Moti Kidor

Moderator: Mr Gilad, you are a developer with a large building project underway. Are you experiencing difficulties in marketing your project?

Eyal Gilad:

Moderator: Can the developers survive a fall in prices? Has the Association of Contractors and Builders taken this into consideration?

Moti Kidor

Eyal Gilad

Ohad Dannus

Roy Segev

Moderator: Will the Trajtenberg recommendations have an influence on real estate prices? After all, it was the price of real estate and the high level of rentals that started the current social unrest.

Moti Kidor

Moderator: What about the financing problem? Mr. Gilad, as a developer, why do yo have problems with the new regulations?

Eyal Gilad

Ohad Dannus

Adina Hacham

Moderator: I believe there is a clause about affordable housing and the government’s building apartment buildings and renting them out at subsidized rates.

Roy Segev

Moderator: Given the building costs, can developers make a profit? What is the current rent for a three- or four-room apartment in the center of the country? And what is an acceptable return on such an investment?

Adina Hacham

Eyal Gilad

Moti Kidor

Moderator: What developments can be expected in 2012?

Eyal Gilad

Adina Hacham

Roy Segev

Ohad Dannus

Moti Kido