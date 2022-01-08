The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Science

Scientists conducting biotech research in space - study

Scientists can use microgravity conditions to study disease progression and the aging process more quickly than they could on Earth.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 8, 2022 06:36

Updated: JANUARY 8, 2022 06:43
THE INTERNATIONAL Space Station photographed by Expedition 56 crew members from a Soyuz spacecraft after undocking in 2018. (photo credit: NASA/Roscosmos/Handout via REUTERS)
THE INTERNATIONAL Space Station photographed by Expedition 56 crew members from a Soyuz spacecraft after undocking in 2018.
(photo credit: NASA/Roscosmos/Handout via REUTERS)
According to researchers at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, the future of biotechnology may be in space.
According to the research, which was published in the peer-reviewed journal Stem Cell Reports last Thursday, the low-gravity conditions of space present an unprecedented opportunity for the development of advanced medical technologies.
The microgravity conditions experienced by astronauts gradually accelerate aging and muscle and bone degradation. Scientists can therefore use these conditions to simulate models of disease progression and even the aging process far more quickly than they could by observing these processes on Earth.
These conditions may also be useful for the mass production of stem cells and for 3D printing biological tissues, as the lack of gravity makes it easier to use low-viscosity materials. According to the researchers, "[t]he processes involved in biofabrication are heavily reliant on biomechanical cues that are affected by gravity, and microgravity conditions should enable full control over these cues in ways not possible on Earth."
The International Space Station (ISS) is hosting relevant experiments in order to promote cutting-edge research in the microgravity environment. Meanwhile, biotech companies are developing satellites and vehicles for use in this area of research.
A laboratory technician looks through a microscope during a demonstration showing the 3D printing of what Israeli scientists from Tel Aviv University say is the world’s first 3D-printed, vascularised engineered heart, at a laboratory in the university, Tel Aviv, Israel April 15, 2019 (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)A laboratory technician looks through a microscope during a demonstration showing the 3D printing of what Israeli scientists from Tel Aviv University say is the world’s first 3D-printed, vascularised engineered heart, at a laboratory in the university, Tel Aviv, Israel April 15, 2019 (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
The Cedars-Sinai scientists are anticipating that space will be the frontier of a revolution in medical technology. "While we are still in the exploratory phase of some of this research, this is no longer in the realm of science fiction," said Arun Sharma, PhD, study co-author and head of a research laboratory at the Cedars-Sinai Board of Governors Regenerative Medicine Institute, Smidt Heart Institute and Department of Biomedical Sciences. "Within the next five years we may see a scenario where we find cells or tissues that can be made in a way that is simply not possible here on Earth. And I think that’s extremely exciting."


Tags medicine technology space
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israelis must take responsibility amid Omicron outbreak - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israelis must start taking responsibility for themselves - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: ‘Fowl play’ and the other pandemic

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

Is another Gaza war inevitable? - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

Meet Mansour Abbas’s radical Jewish adviser - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

COVID-19: New variant, B.1.640.2, detected in France - study

COVID-19 (illustrative)
2

Jon Stewart breaks Hollywood's silence on antisemitism in Harry Potter

Jon Stewart holds the Emmy award for the "The Daily Show" in 2011
3

Fresh violence in Kazakhstan after Russia sends troops to quell uprising

Kazakh law enforcement officers are seen on a barricade during a protest triggered by fuel price increase in Almaty, Kazakhstan January 5, 2022.
4

Israel's Mossad bombed German, Swiss firms to stop Pakistani nukes - report

A masked protester sits next to a flag of Pakistan during an anti-Indian protest
5

COVID-19 travel: Likely no more red countries by next week – health official

Travelers seen at the Ben Gurion International Airport, on December 22, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by