Six Tel Aviv University researchers receive ERC grants

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 12, 2022 10:54
The European ERC announced yesterday the winners of its research grants for 2022, including six researchers from Tel Aviv University: Dr. Gili Bisker, Dr. Tali Ilovitsh, Dr. Gideon Segev, Dr. Shay Solomon, Dr. Nir Bitansky and Dr. Eric Shifrut.
The ERC (European Research Council) grant, annually awarded by the European Union, is considered one of the most prestigious and important research grants in the world of science. The ERC was founded in 2007 as a funding and sponsorship body for outstanding and groundbreaking research throughout Europe.
The purpose of the grant is to enable young researchers to fulfill their research goals as well as to promote fruitful collaborations and assist in the early stages of the commercialization of technologies. This year, 397 young researchers from 22 countries received grants, totaling €619 million (an average of €1.5 million per researcher).
Prof. Dan Peer, Vice President of Tel Aviv University for Research and Development: "Tel Aviv University has once again proven to be the leading and most significant research university in Israel. We are very proud of the six young researchers who have received the important grant, and I have no doubt that they will use it wisely to fulfill the great research goals they have set for themselves, for the world of science and humanity as a whole."


