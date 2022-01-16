The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Science

Sixth mass extinction event in progress - and it's humanity's fault - study

Elon Musk: 100% of all species on Earth doomed to extinction due to the expansion of the Sun if we don't colonize other planets.

By AARON REICH
Published: JANUARY 16, 2022 22:15
EARTH, from Beresheet’s vantage point (photo credit: SPACEIL)
EARTH, from Beresheet’s vantage point
(photo credit: SPACEIL)
Earth is in the midst of a sixth mass extinction event, this time caused by human hands, a new study suggests.
Earth has had five mass extinction events, caused by natural phenomena, whether that be natural climate shifts or asteroid impacts. This sixth one, however, was anything but natural, according to a study published in the peer-reviewed academic journal Biological Reviews.
This is not even a new phenomenon. Rather, it has been going on since at least 1500 CE.
Earth was once home to two million known species. According to the study, however, since 1500, as many as 7.5%-13% of these species may have been lost. That numbers anywhere from 150,000 to 260,000 different species.
Some deny this is happening. Or rather, they deny that decline in many species or outright extinction of them is a sign of a mass extinction event. However, the study, led by the University of Hawaii's Robert Cowie, argues that this is the result of bias.
Birds of a different gender need a break from each other - so split to different temperate areas. (credit: Thomas Kinto/Unsplash)Birds of a different gender need a break from each other - so split to different temperate areas. (credit: Thomas Kinto/Unsplash)
According to Cowie, most of these assessments focus on mammals and birds. In other words, they completely overlook invertebrates, the majority of biodiversity on Earth.
The severity of the situation varies. Specifically, plantlife is impacted at a slower rate, and land-based species – specifically on islands like Hawaii – are much more affected than on continents.

Is the loss of species a natural phenomenon? 

“Humans are the only species capable of manipulating the biosphere on a large scale,” Cowie emphasized in a statement. “We are not just another species evolving in the face of external influences. In contrast, we are the only species that has a conscious choice regarding our future and that of Earth’s biodiversity.”
This is especially problematic because if humanity is the reason for the crisis, we're also the only possible solution, and we're not very good at it.
Conservation efforts are, in theory, possible, and have been used successfully for some species. But only certain ones are helped, and the overall trend seems impossible to reverse. 
The political will to fight the problem, Cowie claimed, is lacking.
And if people continue to deny that a sixth mass extinction event is even occurring, the situation will only get worse.
As Cowie put it: “Denying the crisis, accepting it without reacting, or even encouraging it constitutes an abrogation of humanity’s common responsibility and paves the way for Earth to continue on its sad trajectory towards the Sixth Mass Extinction.”


Elon Musk weighs in on mass extinction 

Cowie isn't the only one who recognizes the problem, though others may have a very different approach to both the nature of the problem and its solution.
According to billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, in direct response to a tweet about Cowie's study, regardless of the mass extinction event by human hands, there is a 100% chance that all life on Earth will go extinct.
Rather than humans being the cause, though, he points to a crisis of a very different nature: The expansion of the sun.
But this can also be averted, Musk argued, should humanity spread throughout the stars and become a multi-planetary civilization.
Musk has proposed this many times before, specifically colonizing Mars, and has made clear his ambitions through ventures in his company SpaceX.
But Musk isn't alone in thinking that spreading humanity to other planets is a possible solution.
According to Israeli-American astronomer Avi Loeb of Harvard University, a possible light sail vessel could one day be used as a "Noah's ark" of sorts to save life on Earth. This, he argued, is important, because mankind has already “spent a considerable amount of money into destroying the planet.”
But this would be different than Musk's colonization idea.
“It doesn’t need to be a big spacecraft, it just needs to have an artificial intelligence, a large enough computer with the DNA of every living creature and a 3D printer. We will know hopefully in the next few decades how to reconstruct synthetic life, and with a 3D printer we could possibly do it," Loeb said. 
"With a computer, 3D printer and AI, we could reconstruct everything.”


Tags environment space science Life
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Amid antisemitic violence, Jewish solidarity is needed - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ari Mittleman

Martin Luther King Jr. left a powerful legacy against hate - opinion

 By ARI MITTLEMAN
Aviran Mordo

What happens when a company ‘grows up’? An engineer’s perspective

 By AVIRAN MORDO
Amotz Asa-El

Pandemic thoughts on Tu Bishvat - opinion

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Daphne Gottschalk

Employers need to embrace a virtual learning strategy

 By DAPHNE GOTTSCHALK
Most Read
1

Texas synagogue hostages freed, British gunman dead

Law enforcement vehicles are seen in the area where a man has reportedly taken people hostage at a synagogue during services that were being streamed live, in Colleyville, Texas, US, January 15, 2022.
2

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late January

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
3

Coronavirus: 'Deltacron' variant discovered in Cyprus

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (purple) infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (yellow), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample.
4

COVID-19: New Omicron sub variant discovered in Israel

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
5

Killer Zionist dolphins? Hamas claims they exist

Dolphins [Illustrative]

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by