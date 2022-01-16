Earth is in the midst of a sixth mass extinction event, this time caused by human hands, a new study suggests.

Earth has had five mass extinction events, caused by natural phenomena, whether that be natural climate shifts or asteroid impacts . This sixth one, however, was anything but natural, according to a study published in the peer-reviewed academic journal Biological Reviews

This is not even a new phenomenon. Rather, it has been going on since at least 1500 CE.

Earth was once home to two million known species. According to the study, however, since 1500, as many as 7.5%-13% of these species may have been lost. That numbers anywhere from 150,000 to 260,000 different species.

Some deny this is happening. Or rather, they deny that decline in many species or outright extinction of them is a sign of a mass extinction event. However, the study, led by the University of Hawaii's Robert Cowie, argues that this is the result of bias.

According to Cowie, most of these assessments focus on mammals and birds. In other words, they completely overlook invertebrates, the majority of biodiversity on Earth.

The severity of the situation varies. Specifically, plantlife is impacted at a slower rate, and land-based species – specifically on islands like Hawaii – are much more affected than on continents.

Is the loss of species a natural phenomenon?

“Humans are the only species capable of manipulating the biosphere on a large scale,” Cowie emphasized in a statement . “We are not just another species evolving in the face of external influences. In contrast, we are the only species that has a conscious choice regarding our future and that of Earth’s biodiversity.”

This is especially problematic because if humanity is the reason for the crisis, we're also the only possible solution, and we're not very good at it.

Conservation efforts are, in theory, possible, and have been used successfully for some species. But only certain ones are helped, and the overall trend seems impossible to reverse.

The political will to fight the problem, Cowie claimed, is lacking.

And if people continue to deny that a sixth mass extinction event is even occurring, the situation will only get worse.

As Cowie put it: “Denying the crisis, accepting it without reacting, or even encouraging it constitutes an abrogation of humanity’s common responsibility and paves the way for Earth to continue on its sad trajectory towards the Sixth Mass Extinction.”



Elon Musk weighs in on mass extinction

Cowie isn't the only one who recognizes the problem, though others may have a very different approach to both the nature of the problem and its solution.



According to billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, in direct response to a tweet about Cowie's study, regardless of the mass extinction event by human hands, there is a 100% chance that all life on Earth will go extinct.

Rather than humans being the cause, though, he points to a crisis of a very different nature: The expansion of the sun.

But this can also be averted, Musk argued, should humanity spread throughout the stars and become a multi-planetary civilization.

Musk has proposed this many times before, specifically colonizing Mars, and has made clear his ambitions through ventures in his company SpaceX.

But Musk isn't alone in thinking that spreading humanity to other planets is a possible solution.

According to Israeli-American astronomer Avi Loeb of Harvard University, a possible light sail vessel could one day be used as a "Noah's ark" of sorts to save life on Earth. This, he argued, is important, because mankind has already “spent a considerable amount of money into destroying the planet.”

But this would be different than Musk's colonization idea.

“It doesn’t need to be a big spacecraft, it just needs to have an artificial intelligence, a large enough computer with the DNA of every living creature and a 3D printer. We will know hopefully in the next few decades how to reconstruct synthetic life, and with a 3D printer we could possibly do it," Loeb said.

"With a computer, 3D printer and AI, we could reconstruct everything.”