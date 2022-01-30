The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Science

Earth could be spared from the devastation of asteroid impact - study

“We show that humanity has crossed a technological threshold to prevent us from ‘going the way of the dinosaurs,” the researchers explained in their study.

By EMILY CRASNICK
Published: JANUARY 30, 2022 17:19
The six mile wide asteroid that killed the dinosaurs 65 million years ago hits the Earth in this artistic illustration. (photo credit: Alkuron Williams/Flickr)
The six mile wide asteroid that killed the dinosaurs 65 million years ago hits the Earth in this artistic illustration.
(photo credit: Alkuron Williams/Flickr)

Two physicists from the University of California Santa Barbara examined possible methods for averting the devastation that would be caused should a 10 km asteroid impact the Earth, à la the recent Netflix original film  ‘Don’t Look Up.’ 

Though the subject of the movie is a hypothetical asteroid on course to impact earth in six months' time, many consider it to be an analogy to the potential consequences Earth’s inhabitants will face if we continue to take minimal action in regard to climate change

Professor Philip Lubin and Alex Cohen, researchers at UC Santa Barbara, demonstrate in their study that technological developments may provide a reason to remain optimistic about such hypothetical asteroid-induced destruction. “We show that humanity has crossed a technological threshold to prevent us from ‘going the way of the dinosaurs,” they explained. The study is post-moderation but has yet to be peer-reviewed. 

That is not to say that impact from such a large asteroid would be negligible. The authors describe just how powerful the effect would be: "A threat of this magnitude hitting the Earth at a closing speed of 40 km/s would have an impact energy of roughly 300 Teratons TNT, or about 40 thousand times larger than the current combined nuclear arsenal of the entire world. This is similar in energy to the KT extinction event that killed the dinosaurs some 66 million years ago."

When foreign bodies enter Earth's atmosphere at a particular speed, the atmospheric temperature rises accordingly. The study explains that in the case of a 10 km object traveling at 40 km/s, we can expect an approximate temperature rise of 300 degrees Celsius, well beyond the threshold for continued life on Earth as we know it. The general consensus among climate scientists is that a rise in atmospheric temperature of just 2 degrees Celsius would increase the frequency of events such as floods, droughts and heatwaves. 300 degrees would be catastrophic.

Image courtesy of NASA shows an artist's concept of a broken-up asteroid. Scientists think that a giant asteroid, which broke up long ago in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, eventually made its way to Earth and led to the extinction of the dinosaurs. (credit: NASA/JPL-CALTECH/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)Image courtesy of NASA shows an artist's concept of a broken-up asteroid. Scientists think that a giant asteroid, which broke up long ago in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, eventually made its way to Earth and led to the extinction of the dinosaurs. (credit: NASA/JPL-CALTECH/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Various methods of interception were examined in the study, including the PI method "Pulverize It," in which an array of penetrators inject detonation energy into the asteroid to break it into smaller pieces.

Earth's atmosphere provides a certain degree of protection against small asteroids, and larger pieces would be redirected by the force to circumvent the Earth entirely. While this method was favored as the most effective of those examined, it would not be without complications.

The Partial Nuclear Test Ban Treaty prohibits all test detonations of nuclear weapons except for those conducted underground - meaning such tests could not be conducted in outer space at this time.

Another strategy could be to attempt to drill a hole into the asteroid and then detonate a nuclear bomb inside of it, though this is a less likely solution as it would require a great deal more of TNT than currently exists within Earth's nuclear arsenal. It would also require testing not currently permitted under the Partial Nuclear Test Ban Treaty.

Their findings are fascinating and there is certainly a degree of comfort that can be taken in knowing such possible situations are being considered and prepared for by those who best understand them; indeed the authors are not alone in their research - NASA established the Planetary Defense Coordination Office "responsible for detecting “potentially hazardous objects” such as asteroids and comets, and working on technologies that could deflect them off an impact course with Earth" in 2016. 

However, it's crucial to not get swept up in the excitement of such hypotheticals. The much more dire and imminent threat of climate change is one that 97% of scientists agree is already well underway, and the point 'Don't Look Up' was to highlight what happens when we ignore scientific consensus. What good will preventing impact from an asteroid be if we ourselves render the earth uninhabitable? 



Tags space science NASA scientific study climate change
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Seven signs that you may have already had coronavirus

Woman blowing nose (Illustrative)
2

New MERS-related virus NeoCoV may be more lethal, transmissible - study

Coronavirus (illustrative).
3

High number of Omicron mutations render antibodies ineffective - study

Coronavirus cells (illustrative)
4

Jeremy Corbyn barred from rejoining UK Labour Party

Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn reacts after the General Election results of the Islington North constituency were announced
5

Size matters more than we think, Israeli study concludes

Larger images are more likely to be remembered during naturalistic visual behavior.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by