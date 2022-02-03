The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Eye examination device may be able to detect COVID-19 at same rate as PCR test - study

A study is being conducted on a device that measures tear film - a thin fluid layer covering the ocular surface

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 3, 2022 15:34
Eye (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Eye
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

COVID-19 may soon be detectable via an eye test, AdOM Advanced Optical Technologies and Sheba Medical Center have announced as they launch a joint study into the detection of the virus by the measurement of the tear film. 

AdOM has partnered with Sheba Medical Center in order to conduct one of the world’s largest studies of its kind to determine in the Tear Film Imager (TFI) device can “effectively diagnose and determine COVID-19 in a fast, affordable, non-invasive assessment of the eye’s tear film” they announced on Thursday afternoon.

The tear film is a thin fluid layer covering the ocular surface. It is responsible for ocular surface comfort, mechanical, environmental and immune protection, epithelial health and forms a smooth refractive surface for vision.

The TFI device is a non-invasive piece of medical equipment designed to simultaneously measure the mucins - highly glycosylated proteins which hydrate the tear ducts - and the lipid sublayers of the eye which prevent the eyes from drying out due to evaporation. The device works at a resolution depth of a few nanometers and can provide clinicians with a detailed assessment of the health of the tear film sublayers within just 40 seconds.

The device can also detect when a “virus layer” is present in the eye and can quantify it, and as previously observed in a concept study at Wolfson Medical Center, it has been able to correctly identify COVID-19 in patients at the same rate as a PCR test.

A medical worker carries RT-PCR swab tests at a pre-departure coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility, as countries react to the new coronavirus Omicron variant, outside the international terminal at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, November 29, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/LOREN ELLIOT/FILE PHOTO)A medical worker carries RT-PCR swab tests at a pre-departure coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility, as countries react to the new coronavirus Omicron variant, outside the international terminal at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, November 29, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/LOREN ELLIOT/FILE PHOTO)

The new study will expand on the concept study and observe the use of the TFI in comparison to PCR diagnostic testing on a larger scale. The study is expected to take 30 days to complete and will observe an estimated 500 patients.

“The world urgently needs new diagnostic tools to help assess and diagnose aggressive viruses in a non-invasive manner and with speed and efficiency,” said Raanan Gefen, CTO of AdOM

“Different SARS variants, as well as aggressive flu variants, are threatening the world population. If proven to have a high correlation to the PCR, this could e a game-changer as the TFI device can be used as a point of diagnostic care in many venues such as airports, sporting arenas and businesses that want to have a simple, non-invasive test to determine the status of entering crowds.”

 



