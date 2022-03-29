The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Science

Asteroid longer than 4 blue whales to fly past Earth on April Fool's Day

Designated 2007 FF1, this asteroid has an estimated size ranging between 120 meters to 260 meters and will pass by the planet on April Fool's Day. Yes, really.

By AARON REICH
Published: MARCH 29, 2022 05:39
An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative). (photo credit: PIXABAY)
An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
(photo credit: PIXABAY)

A large asteroid that is a minimum of four times the size of a blue whale is set to pass by Earth on April Fool's Day, according to NASA's asteroid tracker.

Yes, really. 

Designated 2007 FF1, this asteroid has an estimated size ranging between 120 meters to 260 meters. The maximum length of a blue whale, the largest animal species thought to ever exist on Earth, is thought to be just under 30 meters. If looking for a non-cetacean comparison, the Great Pyramid of Giza in Egypt is just 130 meters in height.

Traveling at a speed of around 12.83 kilometers per second, the massive space rock is set to pass the planet at a distance of around 7.4 million kilometers. For comparison, the Moon orbits the Earth at a distance of around 384,000 kilometers, so it may not seem close. However, on a cosmic scale, this is closer than one might think, and NASA has even classified it as a Potentially Hazardous Asteroid (PHA).

This itself makes sense considering what could happen should 2007 FF1 actually hit us. 

Asteroid (illustrative) (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK) Asteroid (illustrative) (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)
The possible damage of an asteroid

Asteroids are potentially one of the most dangerous natural disasters that could ever possibly happen. This is because not only do they hold the potential to cause catastrophic devastation, but there is also currently no immediate way to stop them.

According to research from the Davidson Institute of Science, the educational arm of Israel's Weizmann Institute of Science, an asteroid over 140 meters in diameter would release an amount of energy at least a thousand times greater than that released by the first atomic bomb if it impacted Earth.

Something even larger – over 300 meters wide like the asteroid Apophis – could destroy an entire continent. An asteroid over a kilometer in width – like 138971 (2001 CB21), which flew past the Earth in early March – could trigger a worldwide cataclysm.

Luckily, that isn't going to happen with 2007 FF1, especially since NASA calculated that Earth was free of risk from major asteroid impacts for the next century.

But it will still fly past us, and we've literally seen it coming.

Pictures of 2007 FF1 were taken by the Virtual Telescope Project on March 24. Shared online this blurry photo depicts the asteroid at a distance of around 11.6 million kilometers away from the planet. Further, as an Apollo-class asteroid, we know 2007 FF1's orbit around the Sun crosses Earth's own orbit. 

Thankfully an impact won't happen, especially since Earth just had one weeks ago when 2022 EB5 hit the Earth's atmosphere just two hours after its discovery.

Luckily, however, this asteroid was very small, just about half the size of an average male giraffe, so it didn't cause any damage.



Tags space NASA asteroid
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Why is Russia's church backing Putin's war?

Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, conducts a service on Orthodox Christmas at the Christ the Saviour Cathedral in Moscow, Russia January 6, 2018.
2

Israeli researchers find a new, natural weapon for fighting cancer

Scan photos of a tumor; in it you can see cancerous cells that are colored in purple.
3

Russian losses in Ukraine exceed Soviet losses in Afghanistan

A charred Russian tank and captured tanks are seen, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in the Sumy region, Ukraine, March 7, 2022.
4

Four Israelis killed in stabbing attack in Beersheba, terrorist shot dead

Scene of stabbing attack in Beersheba, March 22, 2022
5

Terror in Hadera: Two Border Police officers killed in ISIS attack

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the Hadera police station after the attack.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by