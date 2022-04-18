The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Science

Asteroid 3.5 hippos long to pass Earth today – Can you watch it?

The asteroid, designated 2022 GJ4, is approximately 18 meters wide, making it as long as 3.5 hippos or 3 giraffes. Another asteroid, 2022 GU3, 9.6 American buffalos long, will fly close on Friday.

By AARON REICH
Published: APRIL 18, 2022 08:18
An asteroid is seen near Earth in this artistic illustration. (photo credit: PIXABAY)
An asteroid is seen near Earth in this artistic illustration.
(photo credit: PIXABAY)

A small asteroid the size of three-and-a-half hippos is passing by Earth Monday – and if you're in the right place, you just might be able to get a glimpse.

How big is the asteroid?

The asteroid, designated 2022 GJ4, has a diameter ranging between 14 and 32 meters. According to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, its approximate width is 18 meters. For comparison, the average hippo can grow to a length of 5.2 meters. To use a different metric, it would have a combined length of around three giraffes.

How far away is the asteroid?

Flying at a speed of approximately 15.55 kilometers per second, this small space rock will pass the Earth at a distance of around 1.5 million kilometers.

For comparison, the Moon orbits the Earth at a distance of around 384,000 kilometers, so this is considerably farther, but on a  cosmic scale it is still a very close call. 

As such, the Earth is in little to no danger of a possible impact. And even if it did, the damage such a small asteroid could cause would be minimal, especially when compared to larger more destructive asteroids.

An asteroid is seen orbiting around Earth in this artistic rendering. (credit: PIXABAY)An asteroid is seen orbiting around Earth in this artistic rendering. (credit: PIXABAY)

However, with how close it is coming to the Earth, the question remains:

Can you watch it?

Technically yes, but only if you're in the right place with the right equipment.

Asteroid 2022 GJ4 is still very small. It is this, combined with distance and brightness, that factor into whether an asteroid is visible from Earth.

Overall, the answer is yes, even if you're in Israel, but you would need to use long exposure photography, as noted by The Sky Live

Another one?

2022 GJ4 isn't the only asteroid to have such a close upcoming flyby with Earth.

On Friday, another small asteroid, designated 2022 GU3, is also set to pass by the planet.

This asteroid is estimated by NASA JPL to be slightly larger – approximately 24 meters, or 9.6 American buffalos or four giraffes – and will be slightly more distant – 1.75 million kilometers – than 2022 GJ4. 

And you can see this one, too – if you have long exposure photography at your disposal.



Tags space NASA asteroid
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Palestinian rioters vandalize Joseph's Tomb amid clashes with IDF

Palestinian rioters vandalized Joseph's Tomb in Nablus, April 10, 2022.
2

Shin Bet finds mugs from Chinese embassy were not bugged

Part of the cup gifted by the Chinese embassy to Israeli government officials suspected of containing a listening device.
3

Ukraine postal service issues 'Russian warship, f***k you!' stamp

Snake Island (illustrative).
4

Gantz ends West Bank closure amid Temple Mount violence

Palestinian protesters hurl stones towards Israeli security forces during clashes on the holy month of Ramadan at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City on April 15, 2022.
5

Israel carries out successful laser interception trials

Israel's ground-breaking laser system experiment carried out in the south of the country by the Defense Ministry’s Directorate of Research and Development (DDR&D, or MAFAT in Hebrew) and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Maariv - Passover times
Maariv - Passover guide
Maariv - Recipes for Passover
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by