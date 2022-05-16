The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Why did giant sloths go extinct during Ice Age but not rhinos? Brain size, says TAU researchers

Researchers found that a large brain in large animals meant relatively high intelligence, which helped them adapt and avoid hunters.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 16, 2022 05:57

Updated: MAY 16, 2022 05:58
ice age 370 (photo credit: Courtesy)
ice age 370
(photo credit: Courtesy)

Over the past tens of thousands of years, large animals with larger brains (in relation to the size of their body) were less likely to go extinct, according to a new Tel Aviv University and University of Naples in Italy collaborative study. 

The research, published in the journal Scientific Reportsconcluded that a large brain meant relatively high intelligence, thus aiding species in adaptation. Without the ability to adapt, and avoid hunters, species are known to go extinct. 

The scientists collected data from the paleontological literature on 50 extinct species of mammal from all continents, weighing from 11 kg (an extinct giant echidna) up to 11 tons (the straight-tusked elephant, which was also found in Israel).

The Tel Aviv University campus. (credit: TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY) The Tel Aviv University campus. (credit: TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY)

They compared the size of their cranial cavity to that of 291 evolutionarily close mammal species that survived and exist today, weighing from 1.4 kg (the platypus) up to 4 tons (the African elephant). The data was entered into statistical models that included the weighting of body size and phylogeny between various species.

“We know that most of the extinctions were of large animals, and yet it is not clear what distinguishes the large extant species from those that went extinct," said doctoral student Jacob Dembitzer of the University of Naples. "We hypothesized that behavioral flexibility, made possible by a large brain in relation to body size, gave the surviving species an evolutionary advantage – it has allowed them to adapt to the changes that have taken place over the last tens of thousands of years, including climate change and the appearance of humans. Previous studies have shown that many species, especially large species, went extinct due to over-hunting by humans that have entered their habitats. In this study, we tested our hypothesis for mammals over a period of about 120,000 years, from the time the last Ice Age began, and the time that modern man began to spread all over the world with lethal weapons, to 500 years before our time. This hypothesis even helps us explain the large number of extinctions in South America and Australia, since the large mammals living on these continents had relatively small brains.”

Added TAU's Prof. Meiri: “We found that the surviving animals had brains 53% larger, on average than evolutionarily closely related, extinct species of a similar body size. We hypothesize that mammals with larger brains have been able to adapt their behavior and cope better with the changing conditions – mainly human hunting and possibly climate changes that occurred during that period – compared to mammals with relatively small brains.”

The researchers offered  giant ground sloths weighing 4 tons and a giant armadillo weighing a ton as some examples of large animals with smaller brains affected by widespread extinction during the Ice Age. In contrast, elephants, rhinos, and hippos, survived this period of widespread extinction.



