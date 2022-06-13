The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Science

Dinosaurs had 'belly buttons,' new research reveals

A fossil of a 125-million-year old dinosaur showed proof of belly buttons in at least some dinosaurs, making it the first time one has been spotted in a non-avian dinosaur.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 13, 2022 01:59
A handout illustration shows a sauropod dinosaur that lived in what is now Montana 150 million years ago during the Jurassic Period. (photo credit: Courtesy of Woodruff et al. (2022) and Corbin Rainbolt/Handout via REUTERS)
A handout illustration shows a sauropod dinosaur that lived in what is now Montana 150 million years ago during the Jurassic Period.
(photo credit: Courtesy of Woodruff et al. (2022) and Corbin Rainbolt/Handout via REUTERS)

The oldest belly button ever found in reptiles and mammals was revealed last week in a 125-million-year-old dinosaur fossil found in China 20 years ago. 

The discovery of a long umbilical scar on the Psittacosauraus specimen was made by paleontologists at The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) by applying the Laser-Stimulated Fluorescence (LSF) technique to a fossilized skin specimen of Psittacosaurus. The findings were published the international journal of biology BMC Biology

An Egyptian spiny-tailed lizard in the South. (credit: ARIK WEINSTEIN/THE MIDDLE ARAVA)An Egyptian spiny-tailed lizard in the South. (credit: ARIK WEINSTEIN/THE MIDDLE ARAVA)

Researchers said the size, smoothness and location of the umbilical scar rule out trauma or infection as the cause, adding that it is a similar scar to those found in living lizards and crocodiles. In contrast with mammals, this reptilian form of belly button is a slit-like opening connecting the embryo to the egg’s yolk sac and other membranes. The yolk sac is absorbed by the dinosaur either right before or immediately after hatching, leaving behind an opening in the abdominal wall that seals up and appears as a long scar.

While scientists have hypothesized that egg-laying dinosaurs would sport such scars, this is the first time it has been spotted in a non-avian dinosaur.

Psittacosaurus (a name that means ‘parrot lizard’) was a two-meter long beaked plant-eater that lived in the early Cretaceous period. The fossil used in this study was made public in 2002 and has led to big discoveries because of its exceptionally preserved state. 

"We have been able to study it in a whole new light using novel laser fluorescence imaging, which reveals the scales in incredible detail."

Dr. Michael Pittman

“Whilst this beautiful specimen has been a sensation since it was described in 2002, we have been able to study it in a whole new light using novel laser fluorescence imaging, which reveals the scales in incredible detail,” said Dr. Michael Pittman, Assistant Professor of CUHK’s School of Life Sciences and joint-corresponding author of the study.



Tags China dinosaur fossil
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Mysterious repeating radio signal detected from space - study

Artist’s impression of a fast radio burst (FRB) traveling through space and reaching Earth.
2

S.Korea, US launch eight missiles in response to N.Korea launches

A surface-to-surface missile is launched during a joint live-firing exercise between US and South Korea in unidentified location, South Korea, May 25, 2022.
3

New type of coronavirus found in bank voles

Bank Vole sitting on the forest floor.
4

Israel makes dramatic upgrades to military plans to attack Iran

The IAF's F-35i at a base in southern Israel.
5

59-year-old rabbi indicted on 7 counts of rape

Rabbi Moshe Yazdi, arrested on suspicion of sexual offenses against women is brought for a court hearing at the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court, on April 27, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by