The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Science

Compact Color Biofinder instrument may help scientists find alien life - study

“The Biofinder is the first system of its kind,” said lead instrument developer Anupam Misra.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 26, 2022 06:36
Radio telescopes, which are used to find radio broadcasts from space (Illustrative). (photo credit: PIXABAY)
Radio telescopes, which are used to find radio broadcasts from space (Illustrative).
(photo credit: PIXABAY)

An instrument called the Compact Color Biofinder may help scientists find evidence of alien life, according to a new study.

The peer-reviewed study, conducted by Anupam Misra, lead instrument developer and researcher at the Hawai‘i Institute of Geophysics and Planetology at the UH Mānoa School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology (SOEST), and co-author and biologist Sonia J. Rowley, and published in the journal Scientific Reports last week, found that the Biofinder can accurately detect residue from fish fossils from a 34-56 million year-old river formation.

“The Biofinder is the first system of its kind,” said Misra. “At present, there is no other equipment that can detect minute amounts of bio-residue on a rock during the daytime. Additional strengths of the Biofinder are that it works from a distance of several meters, takes video and can quickly scan a large area.”

The Biofinder, developed by Misra in 2012, has been upgraded by NASA's PICASSO program with color capabilities.

The researchers tested the Biofinder on fish fossils and confirmed their findings using spectroscopy analysis, fluorescence lifetime imaging microscopy and scanning electron microscopy.

Earth as seen from space. (credit: NASA) Earth as seen from space. (credit: NASA)

“If the Biofinder were mounted on a rover on Mars or another planet, we would be able to rapidly scan large areas quickly to detect evidence of past life, even if the organism was small, not easy to see with our eyes, and dead for many millions of years. We anticipate that fluorescence imaging will be critical in future NASA missions to detect organics and the existence of life on other planetary bodies.”

Anupam Misra, lead instrument developer, Hawai‘i Institute of Geophysics and Planetology, UH Mānoa School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology (SOEST)

Misra noted that the findings could prove useful in the search for extraterrestrial life:

“If the Biofinder were mounted on a rover on Mars or another planet, we would be able to rapidly scan large areas quickly to detect evidence of past life, even if the organism was small, not easy to see with our eyes, and dead for many millions of years. We anticipate that fluorescence imaging will be critical in future NASA missions to detect organics and the existence of life on other planetary bodies.”



Tags space science Alien
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Five planets align perfectly, visible until end of June

The solar system.
2

Israel's Knesset to disband, Lapid to become prime minister

WHO WILL greet Biden? Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid or Benjamin Netanyahu?
3

COVID-19 in Israel: 10,700 new daily cases, 180 in serious condition

Israeli student receiving her negative COVID-19 results ahead of the first day of school, August 31, 2021.
4

North Korea reports unidentified disease outbreak alongside COVID-19

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks at a politburo meeting of the Worker's Party on the country's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak response in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 21, 2022.
5

Ukraine issues postal stamps of tractor towing away Russian tank

A soldier takes a photograph of his comrade as he poses beside a destroyed Russian tank and armoured vehicles, amid Russia's invasion on Ukraine, in Bucha, in Kyiv region

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by