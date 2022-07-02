The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
NASA launches sounding rockets to look for habitable planets

NASA launched two missions to gather measurements of ultraviolet light to try and understand what makes a planet's atmosphere habitable.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 2, 2022 10:28
A coronal mass ejection from the Sun imaged on August 31, 2012 (photo credit: NASA Goddard Space Flight Center/Wikimedia Commons)
A coronal mass ejection from the Sun imaged on August 31, 2012
(photo credit: NASA Goddard Space Flight Center/Wikimedia Commons)

NASA will launch two sounding rockets from northern Australia during the first half of July in order to help astronomers understand how starlight influences a planet's atmosphere, NASA reported this week.

The rockets will follow another two rockets that have already been launched as part of an exploration to understand how starlight influences a planet's ability to support life.

The rocket launches will focus on two sun-like stars near Earth's sun, Alpha Centauri A and B, because of their ultraviolet light which is essential for life in very specific amounts. Too much ultraviolet light can erode the atmosphere, NASA explained.

“Ultraviolet radiation from the Sun played a role in how Mars lost its atmosphere and how Venus turned into a dry, barren landscape,” said University of Colorado astronomer Brian Fleming.

“We need to understand the stars so that we can understand any planets we find there,” said another University of Colorado astronomer Kevin France.

NASA and SpaceX launch the first operational commercial crew mission (credit: REUTERS)NASA and SpaceX launch the first operational commercial crew mission (credit: REUTERS)

DEUCE and SISTINE missions

In order to help scientists better understand how starlight works in their mission to find other habitable planets, the two rocket missions, DEUCE and SISTINE, will take measurements of the ultraviolet light emmitted by Alpha Cenauri A and B. 

The measurements will then be compared to that of the Sun, which is the only star in the galaxy that astronomers have full ultraviolet measurements of.

“Looking at Alpha Centauri will help us check if other stars like the Sun have the same radiation environment or if there are a range of environments,” France said.

“We have to go to Australia to study it because we can’t easily see these stars from the northern hemisphere to measure them.”

Astronomer Kevin France

“We’re excited to be able to launch important science missions from the Southern Hemisphere and see targets that we can’t from the United States,” said Director of NASA's Heliophysics Division Nicky Fox.

A third mission was launched this week with the goal of studying X-rays emanating from the clouds of gases and particles in the space between stars.

NASA explained that while the space between stars in the night sky seems dark to the human eye, X-ray sky images show that there is actually much activity in the spaces between stars.



