The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Science

Bee 'wiggle dance' inspires new way for robots to communicate

Robots could use motion based communication to communicate even when there's no digital network available.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 8, 2022 06:04
Bees in their natural habitat (photo credit: DVORAT HATAVOR)
Bees in their natural habitat
(photo credit: DVORAT HATAVOR)

The dances bees use to tell each other where nearby flowers are has inspired a motion-based language robots can use to communicate with each other in areas without reliable network connections, according to a new study published in the peer-reviewed Frontiers in Robotics and AI on Thursday.

When bees need to tell other members of their hive where to find food, they communicate the location by wiggling their backside. The direction of the wiggle communicates the direction of the food source with respect to the hive and the sun and the duration of the dance lets them know how far away it is.

The researchers decided to take this method of communicating locations and apply it to robotics. While robots usually communicate with each other using digital networks, a reliable network connection is not always possible to provide.

The researchers decided to overcome the need for a digital network by designing a visual communication system for robots using on-board cameras and algorithms that allow the robots to interpret what they see.

In order to test the new method, the scientists had a messenger robot supervise and instruct a handling robot to move a package in a warehouse. The human communicating with the messenger robot uses gestures, like a raised hand with a closed first, in order to relay instructions.

The messenger robot then interprets the gestures using cameras and skeletal tracking algorithms. The robot then conveys this information to the handling robot by positioning itself in front of the handling robot and tracing a specific shape on the ground. The orientation of the shape indicates the direction of travel and the time it takes to trace the shape indicates the distance.

In computer simulations, the robots interpreted the gestures correctly 90% of the time, while in real-life tests with real robots and human volunteers, the robots got it right 93.3% of the time.

This technique could be useful in places where communication network coverage is insufficient and intermittent, such as robot search-and-rescue operations in disaster zones or in robots that undertake space walks,” said Prof Abhra Roy Chowdhury of the Indian Institute of Science, senior author on the study, in a blog article on Frontiers.

“This method depends on robot vision through a simple camera, and therefore it is compatible with robots of various sizes and configurations and is scalable,” added Kaustubh Joshi of the University of Maryland, first author on the study.

"The applications of this framework in the real world are limitless."

Kaustubh Joshi and Abhra Roy Chowdhury

In the study, the scientists added that future studies could examine having the robots recognize the intensity of human gestures and train the robots to better estimate the trajectory they need to take. "The applications of this framework in the real world are limitless," wrote the scientists.



Tags science Bees robot
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russia orders Jewish Agency to stop all operations in country - exclusive

Russian President Vladimir Putin enters a hall in the Kremlin in Moscow on April 26, 2022.
2

US test of new hypersonic missile fails amid China, Russia pressure

US Air Force conducts latest hypersonic weapon flight test
3

Top white nationalist: ‘Jews stood in the way’ of ending Roe v. Wade

Supporters of the America First ideology and U.S. President Donald Trump cheer on Nick Fuentes, a leader of the America First movement and a white nationalist, as he makes his way through the crowd for a speech during the "Stop the Steal" and "Million MAGA March" protests, November 14, 2020.
4

Gantz reveals 'unusual' Iranian military activity in the Red Sea

Satellite images of four Iranian military ships spotted in the Red Sea, shown by Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz, on July 5, 2022.
5

Possible cause of long COVID ‘brain fog’ revealed - study

A healthy brain compared to a brain suffering from Alzheimer's Disease

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Shabat Times
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by