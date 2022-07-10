The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Science

Researchers discover behavioral phenomenon in swans - study

By observing agression, rest and maintenance such as preening and cleaning feathers, the researchers found that the energy expended by aggressive behavior reduced the swans' resting time.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 10, 2022 09:53
An adult mute swan (Cygnus olor) in a pond near Vrhnika, Slovenia (photo credit: Yerpo/CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
An adult mute swan (Cygnus olor) in a pond near Vrhnika, Slovenia
(photo credit: Yerpo/CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Researchers at the University of Exeter and the Wildfowl & Wetlands Trust (WWT) studied the behavior of mute and whooper swans in order to find out how they spent their time and energy in a study that could allow the construction of habitats designed to reduce agression.

In a peer-reviewed study published in PLOS One on Friday, the researchers observed the swans over a livestream from a camera at WWT Caerlaverock nature reserve in Scotland.

Whooper swans, which are migratory birds, often go to the reserve during the winter, while mute swans are there all year and are therefore more "flexible" behavior as they don't have as dire a need to store fat as whooper swans, according to Dr. Paul Rose of the University of Exeter and WWT.

"By providing enough foraging spots for the birds, we can reduce the need for aggression around desirable feeding spots, giving them more time to rest," he said. "This can help to ensure that migratory species don’t 'push out' non-migratory species when they mix in the same wintering locations.

By observing agression, rest and maintenance such as preening and cleaning feathers, the researchers found that the energy expended by aggressive behavior reduced the swans' resting time.

A scientist looks through a microscope (credit: INGIMAGE)A scientist looks through a microscope (credit: INGIMAGE)

Trade-off

"Our observations of two overwintering swan species are consistent with the idea that birds can trade-off their time investments in mutually exclusive behaviours within their time-activity budgets, at least over short time periods."

Study

The researchers found that swans "trade-off" their time investments in certain behaviors.

"Our observations of two overwintering swan species are consistent with the idea that birds can trade-off their time investments in mutually exclusive behaviours within their time-activity budgets, at least over short time periods," the study read. "For both of our study species, negative associations between foraging and resting, and between resting and aggression, suggest that swans can trade-off time investment in these behaviours. However, we also recognise that it is difficult to draw broader conclusions about the implications of such patterns of behaviour, including fitness impacts, from short-term observations conducted over periods of 15 minutes."

Implications of the study

The study helps scientists understand how the behavior of these birds changes when they get into fights.

"Our study also demonstrates how remotely collected data can be used to investigate fundamental questions in behavioural research," Rose added.



Tags animals science scientific study
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Top white nationalist: ‘Jews stood in the way’ of ending Roe v. Wade

Supporters of the America First ideology and U.S. President Donald Trump cheer on Nick Fuentes, a leader of the America First movement and a white nationalist, as he makes his way through the crowd for a speech during the "Stop the Steal" and "Million MAGA March" protests, November 14, 2020.
2

Russia orders Jewish Agency to stop all operations in country - exclusive

Russian President Vladimir Putin enters a hall in the Kremlin in Moscow on April 26, 2022.
3

US test of new hypersonic missile fails amid China, Russia pressure

US Air Force conducts latest hypersonic weapon flight test
4

10-year-old rape victim denied abortion in Ohio

A protester holds a sign during nationwide demonstrations following the leaked Supreme Court opinion suggesting the possibility of overturning the Roe v. Wade abortion rights decision, at Duncan Plaza in New Orleans, Louisiana, US, May 14, 2022.
5

Possible cause of long COVID ‘brain fog’ revealed - study

A healthy brain compared to a brain suffering from Alzheimer's Disease

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Shabat Times
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by