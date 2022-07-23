The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Science

Ant hivemind behaves like a neural network when making decisions -study

When facing rising temperatures, colonies collectively evacuate the nest when the ground becomes too warm, It is almost as if the colony of ants has a greater, collective mind.

By ROMAN MEITAV
Published: JULY 23, 2022 20:24

Updated: JULY 23, 2022 20:36
Artificial Neural Network with Chip (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Artificial Neural Network with Chip
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

When facing rising temperatures, ant colonies collectively evacuate the nest when the ground becomes too warm, almost as if the colony of ants has a greater, collective mind or neural network.

A new peer-reviewed study suggests that indeed, ants as a group behave similarly to networks of neurons in a brain. The study examines how ant colonies integrate information about the external environment with internal state parameters to produce adaptive, system-level responses.

Rockefeller’s Daniel Kronauer and postdoctoral associate Asaf Gal developed a new experimental setup to analyze decision-making in ant colonies.

As reported in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the researchers found that when a colony evacuates due to rising temperatures, its decision is a function of both the magnitude of the heat increase and the size of the colony itself, with larger colonies evacuating the nest at higher temperatures.

The study suggests that ants combine sensory information with the parameters of their group to arrive at a group response, a process similar to neural computations that translate to decisions. 

“We pioneered an approach to understand the ant colony as a cognitive-like system that perceives inputs and then translates them into behavioral outputs,” says Kronauer, head of the Laboratory of Social Evolution and Behavior. “This is one of the first steps toward really understanding how insect societies engage in collective computation.”

Sensory thresholding

Sensory thresholding is one of the most fundamental and well-studied computational primitives performed by organisms, where a perceived level of sensory input is compared with an internal variable to generate a binary neural, physiological, or behavioral response.

As an example of sensory response thresholding, an animal has to detect sensory input like heat past a certain level to produce a certain costly behavior, like moving away. If the rise in temperature isn’t big enough, it won’t be worth it.

As part of the study, researchers developed a system in which they could precisely affect an ant colony with controlled temperature increases. To track the behavioral responses of individual ants and the entire colony, they marked each insect with different colored dots and followed their movements with a tracking camera.

Affects on colonies

As the researchers expected, colonies of a set size of 36 workers and 18 larvae dependably evacuated their nest when the temperature hit around 34 degrees Celsius. This finding makes intuitive sense, Kronauer says, because “if you become too uncomfortable, you leave.”

The researchers were surprised to find that the ants were not merely responding to temperature itself. When the size of the colony was increased from 10 to 200 individuals, the temperature necessary to trigger the decision to evacuate increased accordingly.

Colonies of 200 individuals held out until temperatures rose past 36 degrees. “It seems that the threshold isn’t fixed. Rather, it’s an emergent property that changes depending on the group size,” Kronauer said.

“It seems that the threshold isn’t fixed. Rather, it’s an emergent property that changes depending on the group size.”

Daniel Kronauer

How do they know?

Individual ants are, however, unaware of the size of their colony, so how can their decision-making take it into account?

Kronauer and Gal suspect that the explanation has to do with the way pheromones, which pass information between ants, scale their effect when more ants are present.

Even so, they do not know why larger colonies would require higher temperatures to pack up the nest.

It could simply be that the larger the colony’s size, the more complicated and costly it is to relocate, pushing up the critical temperature necessary to trigger relocation, according to Kronauer.



Tags insects scientific study Heatwave research
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Khamenei adviser says Tehran 'capable of building nuclear bomb'

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei attends a meeting via video conference with people from East Azarbaijan in Tehran, Iran, February 17, 2022.
2

'Ben Shapiro, you've spun your last dreidel' - armed activist in video

Conservative political commentator, writer and lawyer Ben Shapiro speaks at the 2018 Politicon in Los Angeles, California on October 21, 2018. The two day event covers all things political with dozens of high profile political figures.
3

Nikki Haley hints at 2024 presidential run at Christian Zionist rally

THEN-US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council in 2018.
4

Greek Orthodox Jerusalem Patriarch warns Biden of 'extremist Jewish' threat

Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III leads the "Washing of the Feet" ceremony on Easter Holy Week in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, April 21, 2022.
5

Biden visits east Jerusalem without Israeli flag on limousine

Screenshots from Israel Police video showing that an Israeli flag on Biden's vehicle was replaced with an American flag when entering east Jerusalem

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by