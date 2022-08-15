The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Science

Human larynx became simplified via evolution to allow clear speech - study

A new study found that the human larynx is simplified compared to other primates, rather than more complex.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 15, 2022 05:49
“The Conversation” by Arnold Lakhovsky (photo credit: ARNOLD LAKHOVSKY/PUBLIC DOMAIN/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
“The Conversation” by Arnold Lakhovsky
(photo credit: ARNOLD LAKHOVSKY/PUBLIC DOMAIN/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Researchers from Japan and Europe have proven in a new study that the evolution of the human larynx contributed to people's ability to make complex sounds.

The peer-reviewed study, published on Thursday in the journal Science, used anatomical, phonal and modeling strategies and found that the human larynx is simplified compared to other primates, rather than more complex, which enables humans to produce clearer sounds.

Primates have thin, ribbon-like vocal membranes that poke out of their vocal folds. It is widely believed, based on previous research by Dr. Sugio Hayama, that humans shed these features via evolution, according to Kyoto University in Japan.

In order to gain a better understanding of the evolution of human speech, the researchers observed the sounds made by a range of primates and developed mathematical models. They found that the stability of the sounds required simplifications in the larynx, such as the evolutionary loss of air sacs and vocal membranes.

The researchers concluded that the loss of vocal membranes through evolution enables humans to avoid chaotic sound patterns that are commonly produced by other primates and thereby produce stable vocalizations that can convey phonetic information.

Furthermore, the researchers found human spoken language became more complex as a result of these evolutionary changes.

Vocal tract (credit: ARCADIAN/PUBLIC DOMAIN/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)Vocal tract (credit: ARCADIAN/PUBLIC DOMAIN/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Remarks by the lead study author

“Paradoxically, the increased complexity of human communication involved a simplification of our vocal anatomy.”

Takeshi Nishimura, Kyoto University Center for the Evolutionary Origins of Human Behavior

“Paradoxically, the increased complexity of human communication involved a simplification of our vocal anatomy,” said lead study author Takeshi Nishimura from the Center for the Evolutionary Origins of Human Behavior at Kyoto University.



Tags science scientific study research Communication
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel decides: No more American and Canadian medical students

AFFILIATED WITH BGU’s Medical School, Assuta Ashdod is helping to train Israel’s next generation of physicians
2

LIVE BLOG: Biden welcomes ceasefire, calls for investigation of civilian casualties

A picture shows rockets being fired by Islamic Jihad toward Israel from the Gaza Strip, on August 6, 2022
3

After new Gaza strike, Israel says it has killed all Islamic Jihad leaders

A salvo of rockets is fired from Gaza City toward Israel, on August 6, 2022.
4

United Airlines pilots refuse to fly to Israel, cite fictitious curfew

A United Airlines passenger jet taxis at Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, U.S. December 6, 2019.
5

Moscow warns of end to Russia-US relations if assets seized

Russian and US state flags fly near a factory in Vsevolozhsk, Leningrad Region, Russia March 27, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by