The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Science

NASA announces potential landing regions for Artemis III Moon mission

Artemis III will be the first in a series of missions to bring astronauts to the Moon, including the first woman and the first person of color to be on the Moon.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 20, 2022 05:04
SpaceX SN15 starship prototype liftoffs from the company's starship facility in Boca Chica, Texas, US, May 5, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/Gene Blevins)
SpaceX SN15 starship prototype liftoffs from the company's starship facility in Boca Chica, Texas, US, May 5, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/Gene Blevins)

NASA on Friday announced 13 candidate regions of the Moon for the Artemis III Moon landing mission.

Each candidate region includes several possible landing sites.

NASA noted that Artemis III will be the first in a series of missions to bring astronauts to the Moon, including the first woman and the first person of color to be on the Moon.

The regions include:

  • Faustini Rim A
  • Peak Near Shackleton
  • Connecting Ridge
  • Connecting Ridge Extension
  • de Gerlache Rim 1
  • de Gerlache Rim 2
  • de Gerlache-Kocher Massif
  • Haworth
  • Malapert Massif
  • Leibnitz Beta Plateau
  • Nobile Rim 1
  • Nobile Rim 2
  • Amundsen Rim
NASA's next-generation moon rocket, the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with its Orion crew capsule perched on top, is seen in the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) before it is scheduled to make a slow-motion journey to its launch pad at Cape Canaveral, Florida, US, March 16, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/Thom Baur)NASA's next-generation moon rocket, the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with its Orion crew capsule perched on top, is seen in the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) before it is scheduled to make a slow-motion journey to its launch pad at Cape Canaveral, Florida, US, March 16, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/Thom Baur)

“Developing a blueprint for exploring the solar system means learning how to use resources that are available to us while also preserving their scientific integrity.”

Jacob Bleacher, NASA chief exploration scientist

Each region contains unique geological traits and is within six degrees latitude of the Moon's South Pole. NASA noted that the selection of regions provides options for all potential launch opportunities; As the timing of the launch is catered to specific landing sites, multiple regions provide flexibility to launch throughout the year.

When selecting the regions, NASA researchers assessed the area near the South Pole using data from the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter and previous findings.

In addition to launch window availability, the researchers assessed the ability of each region to allow a safe landing based on factors such as lighting conditions, terrain slope and ease of communications with Earth, and took into account the capabilities of the Space Launch System rocket, the SpaceX Starship human landing system and the Orion spacecraft.

Furthermore, the researchers weighed other landing factors with the scientific objectives of the Artemis III mission, including landing close enough to a permanently shadowed region that crew members can conduct a moonwalk while minimizing potential disturbances while landing so that crew members can collect samples and analysis.

From this, the researchers hope to gain information about ice that has been confirmed to be at the South Pole.

The regions are all near the South Pole because it is resource-rich and has not yet been explored by humans, according to NASA.

Potential impact of the Artemis III mission

NASA said that it hopes the Artemis III mission will contribute to the development of a sustainable long-term presence on the Moon and to future crewed missions to Mars.

“Developing a blueprint for exploring the solar system means learning how to use resources that are available to us while also preserving their scientific integrity,” said NASA chief exploration scientist Jacob Bleacher. “Lunar water ice is valuable from a scientific perspective and also as a resource, because from it we can extract oxygen and hydrogen for life support systems and fuel.”



Tags space NASA moon landing Spacecraft SpaceX
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Texas school district orders removal of Anne Frank’s diary from shelves

anne frank
2

Asteroid 2.3 times the size of dinosaur heading for Earth - NASA

An asteroid is seen orbiting around Earth in this artistic rendering.
3

Ancient writing deciphered nearly a century after its discovery - study

Artists and archeology
4

Moscow warns of end to Russia-US relations if assets seized

Russian and US state flags fly near a factory in Vsevolozhsk, Leningrad Region, Russia March 27, 2019
5

Chemicals found in pots and pans linked to liver cancer - study

Dividing cancer cell
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by