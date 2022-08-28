NASA's Artemis I Mission set to launch with Israeli radiation experiment

NASA's Orion spacecraft is set to take off for the long-awaited Artemis I Mission to the Moon, and Israel is one of the few countries taking part in one of the scientific experiments involved.

The mission itself is a collaboration between NASA, the Israel Space Agency and the German Aerospace Center (DLR) and is set to be launched onboard NASA's strongest-ever rocket on Monday, August 29.

The Artemis I Mission, which is uncrewed, will feature an Israeli experiment called the Matroshka AstroRad Radiation Experiment (MARE), which will study radiation exposure and test out the AstroRad protective vest developed by Israel's StemRad firm, supported by the Israel Space Agency.

"Israel is one of the very few states that has managed to introduce original technology for Artemis I. This is part of Israel’s long-standing successful space heritage that we are committed to continuously strengthening." Hilla Haddad Chmelnik, director-general of the Science and Technology Ministry in Israel

console.log("BODY1. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 69 || catID == 2){console.log("BODY. YES for connatix script");cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}

console.log("BODY2. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID==120){console.log("BODY. YES for anyclip script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){console.log("BODY. YES for vidazoo script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

"Israel is one of the very few states that has managed to introduce original technology for Artemis I," Israeli Science and Technology Ministry Director-General Hilla Haddad Chmelnik said in a statement.

"This is part of Israel’s long-standing successful space heritage that we are committed to continuously strengthening."

The AstroRad vest designed by Israel's StemRad to protect astronauts from space radiation, which will be used on NASA's Artemis I Mission. (credit: STEMRAD) What is Israel bringing to NASA's Artemis I Mission?

MARE is meant to solve what is probably one of the biggest dangers to astronauts heading on space missions: Space radiation.

The StemRad vests have already been sent to the International Space Station for the Comfort and Human Factors AstroRad Radiation Garment Evaluation (CHARGE) study means to test the vest in a microgravity environment, meaning in low-Earth orbit. However, they have not yet been tested farther out into space.

This is important as NASA's Artemis missions are set to lead up to mankind's eventual return to the Moon. To do that, it means that astronauts will leave low-Earth orbit, which in turn means leaving the protection of Earth's magnetic field against cosmic radiation. As such, finding a way to protect against that is incredibly important.

This is where Israel comes in. StemRad has created a new protection vest that should work to provide protection against space radiation.

NASA's Artemis I Mission will be uncrewed, so no actual humans will be on board the Orion spacecraft.

Instead, the spacecraft will be carrying two identical mankin torsos, named Helga and Zohar, the former being in honor of the participation of Germany and the latter in honor of the participation of Israel.

Mankin torsoes Zohar (L) and Helga will take part in NASA's Artemis I Mission. Zohar is wearing the Israeli-made AstroRad protective vest. (credit: Jordon Huri/StemRad/NASA)

Both mankin torsos, also known as "phantom torsos," are meant to mimic the bones, tissue and organs of an adult human female. The reason they are specifically modeled after females is that females often are more sensitive to space radiation.

This is important because as part of NASA's Artemis missions, the eventual goal is to put the first woman astronaut on the Moon.

Helga will be going in unprotected as the control group while Zohar will be wearing a StemRad vest to cover the uterus, upper body and critical organs. Both mankin torsos will wear radiation detectors to help scientists map out how the radiation doses spread.

This will be an important test for the viability of the StemRad vests, as well as getting more information about space radiation exposure.

If all goes well with MARE on the Artemis I Mission, it's likely that astronauts will be wearing StemRad vests in future space missions.