The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Science

Israeli researchers figure out how to turn acidic industrial wastewater good

Phosphoric acid is the main ingredient in industrial fertilizers, whose production is a massive industry worldwide, but the problems start with the waste it generates.

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: SEPTEMBER 12, 2022 12:45
An ariel view shows a farmer harvests wheat with a machine in central Israel, April 20, 2022. (photo credit: MATANYA TAUSIG/FLASH90)
An ariel view shows a farmer harvests wheat with a machine in central Israel, April 20, 2022.
(photo credit: MATANYA TAUSIG/FLASH90)

A circular process for eliminating risks posed by environmentally toxic phosphoric acid plant wastewater that turns it clean — while recovering valuable acids — has been developed by a research team at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU) in Beersheba. 

What is phosphoric acid and why is it toxic? 

Phosphoric acid is the main ingredient in industrial fertilizers, whose production is a massive industry worldwide. Their method was just published under the title “Circular Process for Phosphoric Acid Plant Wastewater Facilitated by Selective Electrodialysis” in ACS Sustainable Chemistry and Engineering, a prestigious scientific journal published by the American Chemical Society.

What did the researchers find? 

Dr. Oded Nir. (credit: DANI MACHLIS/BEN-GURION UNIVERSITY OF THE NEGEV) Dr. Oded Nir. (credit: DANI MACHLIS/BEN-GURION UNIVERSITY OF THE NEGEV)

Lior Monat, a doctoral student in Dr. Oded Nir’s lab, led the research under his supervision.

“Phosphoric acid production generates a large amount of industrial wastewater that cannot be treated efficiently because of its low pH and high precipitation potential,” explained Nir, the co-lead researcher.

“Today, the wastewater is usually stored in evaporation ponds, but these are prone to breaches, leakage and flooding. Only a few years ago, an ecological disaster in Israel occurred when millions of cubic meters of this acidic wastewater were flushed down a creek.”

"Only a few years ago, an ecological disaster in Israel occurred when millions of cubic meters of this acidic wastewater were flushed down a creek."

Dr. Oded Nir

What has been done until now? 

Conventional treatment processes run into difficulties dealing with the acidity, salinity and hardness of the wastewater, so the BGU team developed an alternative, three-step process for the treatment of phosphoric acid wastewater comprised of selective electrodialysis, reverse osmosis and neutralization.

They evaluated the method with synthetic wastewater in the lab, with positive results. The process successfully recovered clean water and phosphate while reducing the volume of wastewater by 90%. 

It also did not generate any appreciable mineral scaling, which could clog the membranes.

The power requirement for the process was also apparently low enough to make the method sustainable and techno-economically viable.

“This process is very promising, and we encourage industry players to examine its potential and applicability at their factories,” said Dr. Roy Bernstein, co-lead researcher. 

"This process is very promising, and we encourage industry players to examine its potential and applicability at their factories."

Dr. Roy Bernstein

Nir, Bernstein, Monat and their colleagues Wei Zhang, Alice Jarošíková, and Hao Haung are all members of the Zuckerberg Institute for Water Research, part of the Jacob Blaustein Institutes for Desert Research on BGU’s Sde Boker campus. 



Tags environment agriculture climate scientific study Ben Gurion University
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists find COVID-19 antibodies that can make boosters unnecessary

The COVID-19 vaccine (illustrative).
2

Supersonic asteroid 10 times faster than bullet to pass Earth - NASA

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
3

Neo-Nazi head of Goyim Defense League arrested in Poland

A neo Nazi attends a rally in Budapest October 23, 2009. The words, the motto of the S.S., read "my honor is my loyalty"
4

Iran sentences two gay rights activists to death

LGBTQ flag
5

Parents indicted for raping their daughter for 13 years

Demonstrators gather in Tel Aviv on Sunday in support of a 16-year-old victim of a gang rape in Eilat. August 2020
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by