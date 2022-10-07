The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Science

Million-year-old sediment could be the answer to ocean conservation - study

The great big ocean is still 80% unexplored, but new scientific studies may help us understand and explore more of it.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 7, 2022 18:27

Updated: OCTOBER 7, 2022 18:33
A map indicating the location of the Southern Ocean. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
A map indicating the location of the Southern Ocean.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Could a recently discovered sample of marine DNA from one million years ago hold the answer to the mystery of the ocean's ecosystems? After discovering the ancient marine sample in the deep-sea sediments of the Scotia Sea just north of Antarctica, scientists believe that it may hold the answers they have been looking for.

The University of Tasmania reported that an international study team led by the Institute for Marine and Antarctic Studies (IMAS) found the million-year-old marine "sedimentary ancient DNA" (sedaDNA) in samples of sediment.

These samples were collected up to 178 metres below the seafloor, during an International Ocean Discovery Program (IODP) expedition in 2019.

This discovery gives scientists a glimpse of what the ocean's ecosystem might have looked like in what was ultimately a different world. This discovery may also help predict changes that the underwater world could undergo in the years to come.

This sedimentary discovery may also point toward how marine life will respond to climate change both now and well into the future.

Icebergs in the Scotia Sea. (credit: Wikimedia Commons) Icebergs in the Scotia Sea. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Now, thanks to further research and scientific advancement, those samples were identified in ways never previously thought possible.

“The fragments are the oldest authenticated marine sedaDNA discovered to date – and these have been preserved due to factors like very low temperatures and oxygen concentrations, and an absence of UV radiation,” Dr. Linda Armbrecht said.

Armbrecht is an IMAS researcher as well as the lead researcher in the study that originally published these findings, via Nature Communications.

These sedimentary discoveries help scientific advancement in many ways. In addition to helping provide solutions for the conservation of the Antarctica, one of (if not) the most vulnerable spots in the world for climate change, this discovery helps give further insight into what kinds of creatures inhabited the great big blue.

Sedimentary ancient DNA (sedaDNA) analysis, which was used to identify this ancient DNA, is a new technique that helps identify who has lived in the ocean previously, and an idea of when.

Why is this discovery so significant?

“Antarctica is one of the most vulnerable regions to climate change on Earth, so studying this polar marine ecosystem’s past and present responses to environmental change is a matter of urgency,” Dr. Armbrecht said.

With this discovery, the world now knows just a bit more about the ocean - which has only been 20% explored since the dawn of civilization.



Tags scientific study global warming antarctica Marine Life Marine biology
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Kentucky Fried Chicken seasoning's 'secret ingredient' causes social media outrage

An illuminated sign stands atop a KFC outlet in the Sydney suburb of Villawood April 27, 2012
2

Hercules statue, approximately 2,000 years old, discovered in northern Greece

A statue of Hercules and a lion
3

Russian bombers capable of carrying nukes detected near Finland

A Russian officer takes a picture of a TU-95 bomber, or Bear, at a military airbase in Engels some 900 km (559 miles) south of Moscow.
4

'Death to the dictator!' Protests spread at universities across Iran

A man gestures during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's "morality police", in Tehran, Iran September 19, 2022.
5

Who was Mahsa Amini, whose death sparked Iran protests?

An undated picture obtained from social media shows Mahsa Amini.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by