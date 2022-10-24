Partial solar eclipse to be visible in Israel on Tuesday

Israel will be treated to a partial solar eclipse on Tuesday afternoon, with nearly half of the sun to be covered up by the moon.

The eclipse will begin at about 12:58 p.m., with the maximum coverage of the Sun taking place at about 2:12 p.m. The eclipse will end at 3:22 p.m.

The Moon will cover about 41-47% of the Sun for viewers in Israel during the eclipse, depending on your location, according to the Israel Space Agency. People in Western Russia and Kazakhstan will have the best view of the eclipse, with the Moon covering as much as 82% of the Sun.

There are three types of solar eclipses: partial, annular and total.

Partial eclipses, like the one taking place on Sunday, occur when the Moon, Sun and Earth don't align in a perfectly straight line, meaning only part of the Moon's shadow falls on Earth.

The moon partially covers the sun during a partial solar eclipse seen from Maccabim, near Tel Aviv March 29, 2006. (credit: GIL COHEN MAGEN/REUTERS)

In annular eclipses, the Moon is at a far point from Earth in its elliptical orbit, making the disc we see in the sky appear smaller than the disk of the Sun. This creates a situation where the Moon covers all but an outer ring of the Sun.

In a total eclipse, on the other hand, the Moon completely covers up the Sun, leaving only the Sun's corona - its outer atmosphere - visible.

Next eclipse in Israel in 2027

According to the Israel Space Agency, it will be another five years until a solar eclipse is visible in Israel again, with the next one expected on August 2, 2027.

The 2027 eclipse will be a total solar eclipse, although the totality will not be visible in Israel. The moon will cover up about 89%-74% of the Sun depending on your location in Israel.

Those wishing to see the total eclipse then will need to travel to Egypt, Spain or Morocco. (The other countries experiencing the total eclipse do not have relations with Israel)

How to safely view an eclipse

Viewing an eclipse should only be done with specialized eye protection, except for the very short period during which a total solar eclipse is at totality and completely blocking the sun.

Special "eclipse glasses" or a safe solar viewer are the only safe ways to directly view a non-total eclipse. Sunglasses won't cut it.

Viewing the eclipse through a camera, binoculars or telescope should only be done with a special solar filter placed over the lenses, even if you're wearing eclipse glasses or a solar viewer, as the concentrated solar rays will burn through those glasses or viewers.

Another option to view the eclipse is to use an indirect viewing method, such as a pinhole projector. Instructions for making indirect viewing devices out of common household items are available on the internet. Do not look directly at the sun with an indirect viewing device.