The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Science

Martian meteorite impacts reveal new information about the red planet

The new data gathered from Mars's interior provides clues on how the planet formed, and how it has changed over the millenia.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 27, 2022 21:00
First observation of surface waves on Mars reveals details of planet’s crust. (photo credit: CHRISTIAN BOHM, DOYEON KIM, MARTIN VAN DRIEL)
First observation of surface waves on Mars reveals details of planet’s crust.
(photo credit: CHRISTIAN BOHM, DOYEON KIM, MARTIN VAN DRIEL)

A meteorite impact on the planet Mars may have revealed new information regarding the crust of the planet, which is being studied by researchers who work at the Marsquake Service at ETH Zürich in Switzerland.

The researchers were waiting for an event that would generate waves across Mars's surface before the meteorite impacted the planet on December 24 of last year - which produced the surface waves that the researchers needed. Their findings were published in the journal Science on Thursday evening. 

The surface waves on Mars provide more information to researchers about the Martian crust's structure.

The researchers have been using NASA's InSight mission’s seismometer to analyze the planet. The researchers also contacted colleagues that worked with the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter probe - which took photos around the time of the meteorite impact that showed a large impact crater of about 3,500 kilometers from InSight.

However, using InSight from just 7,500 kilometers away, the meteorite impact was able to be pinpointed by researchers as the source of a second atypical quake.

Cerberus Fossae system in Elysium Planitia near Martian equator. (credit: ESA/DLR/FU BERLIN)Cerberus Fossae system in Elysium Planitia near Martian equator. (credit: ESA/DLR/FU BERLIN)

The Martian crust between the impact sites and data gathered by InSight’s seismometer showed that the planet has high density - to which researchers incorrectly hypothesized that Mars had a low density based on three crust layers.

Why is this important?

Researchers say that the new data gathered from Mars's interior provides clues on how the planet forms and changes. This also may offer new insight into the sharp contrasts between Mars's northern and southern hemispheres, the former having flat, volcanic lowlands and the latter being a plateau covered by meteorite craters.

Doyeon Kim, the lead author of the study and a geophysicist and senior research scientist at ETH Zurich, said that "the location was a good match with our estimates for the source of the quake. The seismic waves traveled through the planet's interior during the quake which provides information about Mars's core and mantle.

“This is the first-time seismic surface waves have been observed on a planet other than Earth," he continued. "Not even the Apollo missions to the Moon managed it."

“This is the first-time seismic surface waves have been observed on a planet other than Earth."

Doyeon Kim


Tags science scientific study Mars Zurich
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

10 Iranians killed in Ukrainian strikes - report

Members of a special IRGC force attend a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran, April 29, 2022.
2

If you solve this optical illusion in six seconds you will break the world record

Is this too easy?
3

Only one in a 1,000 people can fully see this optical illusion

Moving the image dissociates circle and background
4

After 'Ben Shapiro gets gassed' joke, YouTuber's account suspended

Ben Shapiro
5

'New, troubling developments' with Russia's nuclear arsenal -US official

A Russian Yars intercontinental ballistic missile is launched during the exercises by nuclear forces in an unknown location in Russia, in this still image taken from video released February 19, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by