The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Science

What does a meteor impact on Mars sound like? - NASA study

NASA's Mars seismometer has detected vibrations from four separate impacts over the last two years, now we can listen to them.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 20, 2022 05:47
Mars, the fourth planet from the Sun (illustrative). (photo credit: PIXABAY)
Mars, the fourth planet from the Sun (illustrative).
(photo credit: PIXABAY)

NASA's Mars InSight seismometer has detected vibrations from four separate impacts over the last two years. The study confirms that the crater and the seismic waves are indeed connected to one another. 

A recording of the impact was released on NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory's YouTube channel, and the unique sound is available for everyone to appreciate.

In the new paper, published in the peer-reviewed academic journal Nature Geoscience, NASA detailed the impact of the meteorites hitting Mars. The first meteor entered Mars' atmosphere on September 5, 2021, and split into three shards that each left a crater. 

NASA then sent their reconnaissance orbiter to the area in order to confirm the exact location of the impact craters. after the orbiter had located the spot of the impacts, it sent several pictures of the craters. 

The pictures were made possible because of the High-Resolution Imaging Science Experiment camera, which provided NASA with color close-up shots of the craters. 

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover looks out at an expanse of boulders on the floor of Jezero Crater in front of a location nicknamed “Santa Cruz” on Feb. 16, 2022, the 353rd Martian day, or sol, of the mission. (credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU/MSSS) NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover looks out at an expanse of boulders on the floor of Jezero Crater in front of a location nicknamed “Santa Cruz” on Feb. 16, 2022, the 353rd Martian day, or sol, of the mission. (credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU/MSSS)

Ingrid Dauber, a Mars impacts specialist and one of the co-authors of the paper said: "After three years of InSight waiting to detect an impact, those craters looked beautiful.”

"After three years of InSight waiting to detect an impact, those craters looked beautiful.”

Ingrid Dauber

“Impacts are the clocks of the solar system,” said the paper’s lead author, Raphael Garcia. “We need to know the impact rate today to estimate the age of different surfaces,” he added. 

The number of craters is valuable information for scientists, as it indicates the age of the planet's surface, the more craters spotted, the older the surface.  

NASA’s InSight lander

Researchers were able to confirm three other impacts, through the use of the NASA InSight lander. The vehicle has picked up seismic waves that were caused by the impacts. The InSight seismometer has detected over 1,300 marsquakes. This device is extremely sensitive and can detect seismic waves from thousands of miles away. 

NASA’s InSight lander is expected to be operative for a few more months. Engineers predict that the vehicle should stop functioning between October of this year and January of next year.



Tags space science NASA Mars
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Britain's King Charles III is a problem for the Palestinians - opinion

KING CHARLES III, as the Prince of Wales, meets with Palestinian Authority head Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem, 2020.
2

Who was the IDF soldier killed near Jenin - and how were the terrorists caught?

Maj. Bar Falah, Deputy Commander of the Reconnaissance Battalion was killed overnight by Palestinian gunmen near Jenin.
3

Is there evidence of an Iran-Russia drone war on Ukraine? - analysis

A part of an unmanned aerial vehicle, what Ukrainian military authorities described as an Iranian made suicide drone Shahed-136 and which was shot down near the town of Kupiansk, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, is seen in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released September 13, 2022
4

Why has Israel escalated its attacks against Iranian targets in Syria?

Illustrative image of an airstrike.
5

Donald Trump offered Israel's West Bank to Jordan's King Abdullah in 2018 - report

Trump and Abdullah
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by