The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Archeology Premium Coronavirus Food
Jerusalem Post Science

‘Smiling Sun’ photo captured by NASA observatory

The tweet, which was widely circulated and has nearly 20,000 likes, led to an outpour of memes and jokes regarding the incredible photo.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 1, 2022 03:53

Updated: NOVEMBER 1, 2022 04:13
The NASA Solar Dynamics Observatory captires an image of the sun seemingly "smiling." (photo credit: NASA/GSFC/SDO)
The NASA Solar Dynamics Observatory captires an image of the sun seemingly "smiling."
(photo credit: NASA/GSFC/SDO)

A NASA observatory captured a remarkable image last Wednesday in which the sun appears to be smiling. 

The tweet, which was widely circulated and has nearly 20,000 likes, led to an outpour of memes and jokes regarding the incredible photo.

NASA explained in the tweet that the dark patches that coincidentally resemble a smiling face are actually caused by coronal holes, which appear as irregular black patches when the sun is imaged in ultraviolet light or certain types of X-ray images.

A coronal mass ejection from the Sun imaged on August 31, 2012 (credit: NASA Goddard Space Flight Center/Wikimedia Commons) A coronal mass ejection from the Sun imaged on August 31, 2012 (credit: NASA Goddard Space Flight Center/Wikimedia Commons)

“Seen in ultraviolet light, these dark patches on the sun are known as coronal holes and are regions where fast solar wind gushes out into space.”

NASA

“Seen in ultraviolet light, these dark patches on the sun are known as coronal holes and are regions where fast solar wind gushes out into space,” NASA explained. 

Are coronal holes a threat to humans?

Amusing as they look in the photo, coronal holes can be a sign that a solar storm is brewing. While not a direct health risk for humans, geomagnetic storms can disrupt GPS and create harmful currents in the power grid and pipelines.

NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory, the agency that captured the smiling sun image, is an agency aimed at investigating how solar activity is created and drives space weather. 



Tags space social media NASA Sun
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'New, troubling developments' with Russia's nuclear arsenal -US official

A Russian Yars intercontinental ballistic missile is launched during the exercises by nuclear forces in an unknown location in Russia, in this still image taken from video released February 19, 2022.
2

Russia warns West: We can target your commercial satellites

Satellite view of artillery impacts and burning fields, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, Chernihiv, March 18, 2022 in this handout.
3

If you solve this optical illusion in six seconds you will break the world record

Is this too easy?
4

'World's dirtiest man' dies shortly after bathing for first time in decades

"Uncle Haji," world's "dirtiest man," at his home in Iran
5

Are you too easily influenced? This optical illusion will tell you

A female or a male figure?
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by