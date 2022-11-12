The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Think twice before making intimate contact with this toad

The US National Park System has issued a warning against licking a specific kind of toad found in the American southwest.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 12, 2022 05:17
A Hula painted frog GALLERY (R) (photo credit: REUTERS/Nir Elias)
A Hula painted frog GALLERY (R)
(photo credit: REUTERS/Nir Elias)

One craze has been sweeping the nation, and it's far from what you'd think. One toad reportedly can make people have psychedelic experiences, though experts say the trip is not worth the risk. Enter the Sonaran Desert Toad, which has the distinct pleasure of claiming crazy side effects when people come in contact that is a little too close for comfort.

This toad secretes a hormone from its glands that is said to give a trippy experience from a single dose. The creature secretes 5-MeO-DMT, a substance that can give one-of-a-kind tripping experiences in less than 10 minutes. The US National Parks Department turned to social media to warn nature-goers of the risks associated with coming in close contact with this little creature.

The Bufo Alvarius is known by many names, more specifically as the Colorado River toad. Clocking in at just seven inches long, this little hopper is taking the crown as one of the biggest toads across the North American continent. Visitors to the National Park system have turned to these toads for some personal recreation and became a bit out of hand - so the system turned to social media to discourage people from getting too close to the little guy.

This frog is a major influencer in the nature community; so much, so that the park system needed to nip the problem in the bud before it was too late.

After sharing the unique noises these creatures make, the National Park System made sure to share the dangers associated with this handful hopper.

A Hula painted frog GALLERY (R) (credit: REUTERS/Nir Elias)A Hula painted frog GALLERY (R) (credit: REUTERS/Nir Elias)

Psychedelic capabilities from the biggest toads around

They wrote, "These toads have prominent parotoid glands that secrete a potent toxin. It can make you sick if you handle the frog or get the poison in your mouth. As we say with most things you come across in a national park, whether it be a banana slug, an unfamiliar mushroom, or a large toad with glowing eyes in the dead of night, please refrain from licking. Thank you. Toot!"

Celebrities like Mike Tyson have vouched for "the toad" for years without fully understanding the difficult complications that come with ingesting this substance.

“I came across this thing called the toad. I smoked this medicine, drug, whatever you want to call it, and I’ve never been the same,” Heavyweight champion Mike Tyson said on the Joe Rogan Experience, which amassed 10 million views. “I look at life differently, I look at people differently. It’s almost like dying and being reborn… It’s inconceivable. I tried to explain it to some people, but to my wife, I don’t have the words to explain it. It’s almost like you’re dying, you’re submissive, you’re humble, you’re vulnerable — but you’re invincible still in all.”

Comparable to Amazonian ayahuasca, this substance has major capabilities people associate with healing, especially for post-traumatic stress disorder. However, the park system felt a reminder was necessary - don't try these methods at home.



